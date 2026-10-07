Lawaccounting Opens Free Founding Firm Program For Lawportal.Ai AI Agents

LawPortal, the AI agentic operating system for law firms from LawAccounting, is now open to 50 founding firms through its free Founding Firm Program.

The first 50 law firms will run LawPortal free, starting with one workflow such as intake or records requests, with every agent action logged.

- Richa MidhaALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LawAccounting today opened the Founding Firm Program for LawPortal, its new AI agentic operating system for law firms. The first 50 firms accepted will use LawPortal free [for their first year / for the duration of the program]. Instead of judging the product from a sales demo, they will run its agents on their own matters, alongside the systems they already use.LawPortal's agents handle intake, records requests, deadlines, demand drafts and billing. Attorneys approve the actions that need judgment, and every step an agent takes is recorded.Why give away a product that just launchedLawPortal changes who does the work on a case. An agent can qualify a new inquiry, draft a demand from the medical records or prepare the filings due before a hearing. For a managing partner, that raises a direct question: can software be trusted to act on a live matter?LawAccounting's view is that a demo can't answer that question. A firm needs to see the agents work on its own cases, with its own clients, deadlines and rules."Why give away something we just launched? Because the decision a firm is really making is about trust, and trust doesn't come from a pitch," said Richa Midha, CEO of LawAccounting. "Firms need to watch the agents work on their own matters, see what they get right and catch what they get wrong, before they pay us anything."Start with one workflow, not the whole firmFounding firms don't switch systems on day one. Each firm picks one part of its work to move first, such as intake for new personal injury inquiries or records requests on open matters. LawPortal runs that workflow alongside the firm's current systems, whether the firm already uses CaseQube and LawAccounting or other software.Before anything runs in production, the LawPortal team spends two to four weeks with the firm setting up its process, approval rules and who has authority over what. The firm then measures the results against its own numbers from before, and decides what to move next.The program is open to existing CaseQube and LawAccounting customers and to firms new to the company. LawPortal is configured for personal injury, immigration and workers' compensation practices.Every action is visible, and the attorney still decidesThe firm sets how far each agent can go for each type of action. Routine work runs within limits the firm has approved. Anything consequential stops for a person. When the Drafting Agent prepares a demand, for example, it builds the draft from the matter file with citations back to the source pages, and the attorney reviews it before it goes anywhere.Each action is logged with what happened, which AI model was used, under whose authority and what changed. If an agent gets something wrong, the firm can see exactly where.What LawAccounting asks in returnFounding firms work directly with the people building LawPortal, and their workflows will shape what gets built next. In return, LawAccounting asks for honest feedback, including when something isn't working, and for outcome data so results can be measured."The feedback we need most is the uncomfortable kind," said Midha. "If an agent drafts something an attorney wouldn't send, or misses a step a paralegal would have caught, we want to hear it. That's how this gets good enough for firms to rely on."How to applyFirms can apply for one of the 50 places at lawportal/founding-firms or book a walkthrough at lawportal/contact.About LawAccountingLawAccounting builds software for law firms covering accounting, practice management, document management and payments. Its products include LawAccounting, CaseQube, CloudDoc, Maahi and LawPortal, and they are used by more than 1,000 firms across the US. LawAccounting is SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at lawaccounting.

Richa Midha

LawAccounting

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LawAccounting Opens Free Founding Firm Program for LawPortal AI Agents News Provided By Law Accounting October 07, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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