Three Suspects In Dinesh Yadav Murder Case Injured In Police Encounter In Bihar's Sitamarhi

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Three criminals wanted in connection with the murder of property dealer Dinesh Yadav were injured and arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Sitamarhi district, said officials on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspects opened fire while attempting to escape arrest, prompting the police team to retaliate in self-defence late Tuesday night.

All three were injured in the firing and subsequently taken into custody. They were admitted to Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Police also recovered three semi-automatic pistols and a backpack containing ammunition from the scene.

Dinesh Yadav was shot dead while he was purchasing vegetables at Bhavdepur Gudri Market under Riga police station.

Police said he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the attack.

The Riga police had been investigating the case and searching for those allegedly involved in the killing.

On Tuesday night, police received information that Sunil Kushwaha, an accused in the case, was present with his associates in an area along the boundary of the Riga-Parsauni police station.

Following the tip-off, police teams from Riga and other units were alerted.

The Riga SHO, District Intelligence Unit (DIU) personnel and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the murder began searching the Riga-Parsauni road.

According to police, the team spotted three men travelling on a motorcycle near the Revasi-Bhagwanpur border.

When the suspects saw the police, they allegedly attempted to flee. Their motorcycle reportedly skidded, causing all three to fall.

Police said the suspects then opened fire in an attempt to escape. The police team returned fire, during which all three suspects sustained injuries.

They were subsequently apprehended and taken to Sadar Hospital.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sunil Kushwaha of Ramnagar village under Riga police station, Mani Kumar of the Belsand police station area and Indal Kumar of the Garha police station area in Sitamarhi district.

Police said the three suspects have criminal records and are allegedly involved in several serious cases, including robbery and murder.

Investigators are questioning them about their alleged involvement in the Dinesh Yadav murder and are also examining their links with other members of a suspected criminal network.

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Amit Ranjan visited Sadar Hospital to assess the condition of the injured suspects and review the developments related to the police operation.

Further investigation is underway, and police are examining the recovered weapons, ammunition and other evidence to establish the suspects' alleged roles in the murder and other criminal cases.