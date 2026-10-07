Address Economic Grievances Before Public Patience Snaps: Shiv Sena(UBT) To Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Drawing a direct parallel between the violent mass protests crippling France and the underlying socio-economic unrest across India, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday issued a sharp critique of the ruling administration.

The Thackeray camp in the party's mouthpiece, 'Samaana', warned that while public anger in France has exploded onto the streets, India is witnessing a subterranean simmer that could erupt into a major crisis if public grievances remain unaddressed.

Highlighting the unrest across France, the editorial noted that over 5,00,000 citizens, including students, teachers, healthcare workers, and firefighters, have taken to the streets in more than 170 cities. The French Ministry of Interior has acknowledged that the situation has moved beyond control, with major disruptions to railways, supply chains, and public services.

The editorial attributed the turmoil in France to soaring diesel and energy prices, systemic corruption in education, severe public sector mismanagement, and proposed government budget cuts under the Sébastien Lecornu administration. With French public debt climbing to 119 per cent of GDP, planned measures -- such as freezing public sector wages -- have eroded purchasing power and triggered widespread outrage.

Drawing comparison to the Indian scenario, the editorial argued that the everyday struggles facing Indian citizens are equally, if not more, severe. While French protesters hit the streets over rising fuel and energy costs, families in India are grappling with inflation in essential commodities, including pulses, vegetables, and medicines.

The editorial detailed several key points of concern currently confronting the nation. Millions of workers face low wages, contractualisation without security, lack of Provident Fund benefits, and absent healthcare.

Highlighting recent labour agitations in industrial hubs like Noida, Greater Noida, and Manesar, the editorial pointed out that workers earning around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month for 12-hour workdays have reached a breaking point.

The editorial criticised systemic corruption in public service examinations, pointing to paper leaks in tests like NEET and MPSC as drivers of widespread youth dissatisfaction.

Pointing to regional economic distress, the Thackeray camp highlighted Maharashtra's severe drought conditions, forcing the state government to raise Rs 40,000 crore in loans. Meanwhile, citizens harbour growing fears over banking stability and middle-class savings amid broader economic stress.

Citing records compiled via opposition initiatives like the 'Satyagraha' portal, the editorial claimed over 31,434 protest sites are currently active across India, spanning farmers demanding MSP guarantees, students, and workers.

According to the editorial, the primary distinction between the two nations lies in the legal framework for public expression. "In France, trade unions operate within a recognised legal framework, allowing strikes to quickly become national policy discussions. In contrast, the Indian government systematically suppresses union action, invoking stringent laws like the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) and criminalising peaceful strikes," claimed the editorial.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena concluded with a stark warning to the Central government: while French citizens have expressed their anger through visible violent protests, Indian citizens have so far shown restraint. However, it cautioned that continued economic neglect, rising costs, and suppression of democratic rights could soon push public patience past its breaking point.