23 Indians Rescued After Ukrainian Drone Strike Sets Oil Tanker Ablaze Off Russia's Black Sea What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) As many as 23 Indian crew members were rescued after a Ukrainian drone attack targeted an oil tanker off Russia's southern coast on Tuesday evening, putting the sailors at risk, Russia's Transport Ministry said, according to AFP.

The ministry said the tanker was attacked by“naval drones” and that crude oil was burning in the waters of the Black Sea. Firefighters will make another attempt to bring the blaze under control once the fire's intensity decreases.

The incident took place near Sochi, the Russian resort city on the Black Se coast with a population of nearly 500,000, according to AFP.

Videos and images circulating on social media showed bright orange flames burning at sea, with a thick column of black smoke rising near the coastline.

The tanker attack came a day after another commercial vessel caught fire and sank off the Romanian coast in the Black Sea, leaving two foreign nationals dead. Several crew members were injured, including three Indians, according to AFP.

The vessel, MV Royad Mammadov, was involved in an incident off the Romanian coast.

Romanian authorities rescued the injured crew members and provided them with medical treatment.

The incident has added to growing concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in and around the Black Sea amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia, Ukraine target commercial shipping

Russia and Ukraine have increasingly targeted infrastructure linked to commercial shipping and energy since the conflict began in 2022.

Russia has, in recent days, struck grain vessels carrying Ukrainian goods near Romania, a member of the European Union.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has defended its attacks on Russian oil infrastructure as retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities.

Both sides have signalled an escalation in attacks in recent weeks.

Russia has also intensified strikes on Kyiv, including attacks on key bridges and daytime drone strikes in the capital, disrupting traffic and daily life.

Previous Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities have caused oil spills, beach closures and other environmental damage, as per reports.

India expresses concern

India has expressed concern over continued threats to commercial shipping and called for dialogue and diplomacy to end ongoing conflicts.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Romanian authorities had rescued the injured crew members from the recent incidents and that they were receiving medical treatment, as per ANI. India also thanked Bucharest for its swift assistance, according to the news agency.

Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra visited the three injured Indian nationals undergoing treatment at Constanța County Hospital and assured them of continued assistance, the Indian Embassy in Romania said.

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The MEA also highlighted India's role in co-launching the“Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers” at the United Nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had previously raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels during his address to the UN General Assembly.