Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy, Daughter Saraayah Joins To Celebrate- PIC
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra just made their fans' day a little brighter by announcing their second pregnancy on social media. The couple shared a cute picture, similar to what they had shared before while announcing their first pregnancy. However, the joy is doubled, as their daughter, baby Saraayah, also joined in to celebrate.
Kiara-Sidharth Announce Second Pregnancy
Sharing the cute picture of knitted white socks, with baby Saraayah's hand joining the picture, Kiara wrote,“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude." Take a look at the picture!View this post on Instagram
A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)
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