Why Storing Bananas With Other Fruits Makes Them Ripen And Rot Faster

Storing bananas with other fruits can make them ripen and spoil faster because bananas release ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening process of nearby fruits.

Many people just dump all their market fruits into one single basket. But experts warn that you must never keep bananas next to apples, guavas, or papayas. Bananas naturally release a large amount of ethylene gas while they ripen. This gas acts like a fast-ripening hormone for plants. The other fruits in your basket absorb this gas, ripen way too fast, and rot in no time. You might end up losing all your fruits at once.You must always store bananas separately to protect your other fruits. The banana stems actually release the most ethylene gas. You can wrap a small plastic cover or aluminium foil tightly around the stems to block this gas. This simple trick keeps your bananas fresh for many days without turning black. You should also hang them on a stand instead of keeping them on a flat plate to avoid pressure marks.Many people keep raw bananas in the fridge because they worry about spoilage. But the cold temperature actually stops their natural ripening process. You should only put bananas in the fridge after they ripen completely. The outer peel might turn black in the fridge, but the inside fruit stays firm and tasty. You can easily save all your fruits from going waste just by keeping bananas away.