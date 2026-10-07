Cheapest Bikes: TVS Sport To Bajaj Platina-5 Bikes Under 75000 With Top Mileage

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Planning to buy a new bike this Diwali but worried about the high costs? We bring you the top 5 high-mileage bikes available on a budget. You can check their prices, mileage, and top features right here.

Many people plan to buy a new bike during the Diwali festival. You must consider the on-road costs like registration, insurance, road tax, maintenance, and daily petrol expenses. A basic commuter bike gives better value and fuel efficiency than a high-performance bike, especially if you travel daily to the office, college, or nearby towns. Several 100 cc to 110 cc models constantly grab attention in this segment.

Company reports show the Hero HF 100, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Sport, Honda Shine 100, and Bajaj Platina 100 as the top choices in the budget segment right now. These prices change depending on your city, variant, and dealership. Hero lists the HF 100 at a starting price of around Rs 59,477 in Delhi, while the Chennai starting price stands at Rs 57,810.

You should look at the Hero HF 100 first on this list. This bike serves as a direct choice for buyers who want a new two-wheeler on a strict budget. It features a four-speed gearbox and a practical design for daily city commutes. The Hero HF Deluxe comes next. Hero's official website shows its current price at Rs 59,477. This model packs a 97.2 cc engine and offers automatic start-stop technology in some variants to save fuel.

The company claims a mileage of up to 72 kmpl for a specific variant. Office goers and college students should consider the long-term fuel savings along with the low initial cost. You can compare these two Hero models directly for your daily commute.

You can check out the TVS Sport next if you want a slightly more powerful bike. It features a 109.7 cc engine, a four-speed gearbox, and fuel-saving technology. The company states that this engine delivers a maximum power of 6.03 kW and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm. The bike also includes an econometer to help you ride efficiently at specific speeds.

The Honda Shine 100 takes the next spot. Honda has priced the base variant of this upgraded model at Rs 68,767 in Delhi. It comes with a 98.98 cc fuel-injected engine, a four-speed gearbox, and an updated system to meet emission norms. This bike acts as another solid option for buyers who need a simple commuter for daily use.

The Bajaj Platina 100 secures the fifth position on our list. Bajaj's official website currently lists its Delhi starting price at Rs 72,942. It features a 99.59 cc single-cylinder engine, 8.2 horsepower peak output, and an 11-litre fuel tank. The bike includes a long and soft seat, front and rear suspension systems, electric start, and daytime running lights. You should consider the Platina 100 if you want extra comfort on bad roads.

You should compare your daily travel distance, road conditions, expected mileage, and required features instead of just ranking these five bikes by price. Your personal usage will decide which of these five bikes suits you the best.

You can look at models like the HF 100 first if a very low starting price is your main priority. The HF Deluxe deserves attention if you want extra features and fuel efficiency on a budget. The TVS Sport serves as a great alternative if you need a slightly bigger engine and good mileage for daily trips. You can consider the Honda Shine 100 if you specifically want a 100 cc commuter bike.

The Platina 100 might suit buyers who give high importance to comfort on rough roads. You must remember that the showroom price is not your final payment. The on-road price will increase once you add registration, road tax, insurance, and other charges. Companies and dealers also change their offers during the Diwali season. You can choose a truly budget-friendly bike if you calculate both the initial price and running costs, rather than buying in a festive rush.