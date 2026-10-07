Kalshi's 15-Min Gold Futures Surpass Ether In Trading Volume

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kalshi's short-dated“15-minute” markets are proving to be a standout driver of non-sports activity, with its gold contracts generating roughly twice the estimated fees of equivalent Ether products only weeks after gold listings began.

According to Predict Charts data cited in a recent analysis, Kalshi's 15-minute gold markets produced about $5 million in estimated fees in September. Ether 15-minute contracts generated approximately $2.6 million over the same period, while Bitcoin remained the largest contributor across the platform's non-sports lineup, with $60.4 million in estimated fees.

September fee estimates: 15-minute gold markets reached about $5.0M versus roughly $2.6M for 15-minute Ether. Bitcoin still leads: Bitcoin markets generated about $60.4M in estimated fees in September, dwarfing other assets. Gold adoption came quickly: The gold contracts' performance followed their August launch, indicating fast traction in short-duration commodity trading. Short duration dominates fees: InGame's analysis found 15-minute crypto, commodity, and financial markets accounted for 80% of Kalshi's non-sports fees in the week ending Oct. 5. Fee mechanics matter: InGame attributed higher short-term fee shares to Kalshi's odds-based fee structure, which tends to be larger near 50/50 contract pricing.

Key takeawaysGold's rapid jump into Kalshi's short-duration lineup

The September numbers highlight how Kalshi's market design for“15-minute” outcomes-contracts that let traders bet on whether a market will rise or fall over the next 15-minute interval-can translate into meaningful revenue even for assets that are new to the platform.

Predict Charts estimates show gold produced nearly double the fees of comparable Ether contracts during September. The result is especially notable because gold 15-minute markets were launched in August, meaning the September figures reflect a relatively short runway rather than a long period of steady growth.

Kalshi's broader commodities push provides the business context. The company said in September that commodities trading volume hit $400 million within seven months, describing it as more than four times the volume crypto markets produced at the same stage. Kalshi framed the implication as evidence that crypto-like market categories can scale quickly on its venue-from tens of millions to billions of dollars in monthly volume.

How quickly did Ether and Bitcoin scale?

The September fee comparisons sit on top of a longer track record of growth in Kalshi's short-duration crypto offerings.

Data referenced in the article indicate that after launching in December, 15-minute Bitcoin markets became Kalshi's largest non-parlay market series outside of parlays by July. Meanwhile, 15-minute Ether contracts accelerated rapidly earlier in the cycle: the analysis notes Ether 15-minute contracts increased from 6.1 million to 233 million between January and July 2026.

Even with further gains, Ether's 15-minute momentum wasn't enough to keep it in front of gold for September. The article states Ether's 15-minute contract count rose again to 318 million in September, but gold surpassed it with 542 million contracts traded that month.

Put another way, volume growth in short-duration crypto continued, but gold's entry appears to have reshaped the relative ranking of non-sports categories by both activity and, in fee terms, revenue impact.

Why 15-minute markets can be disproportionately lucrative

Short-duration markets are becoming more than just a new product line-they are increasingly central to how fees concentrate on Kalshi's platform.

InGame's analysis, published Tuesday and referenced in the article, found that 15-minute crypto, commodity, and financial markets generated $20.4 million in fees during the seven days through Oct. 5. The same analysis said this amounted to 80% of Kalshi's non-sports fees in that period.

InGame also highlighted the relationship between volume and fees. Over the same week, 15-minute markets were responsible for 13% of trading volume but 20% of the platform's fees-suggesting that shorter contracts can produce a higher monetization rate than longer-dated or less time-sensitive alternatives.

The analysis ties that effect to Kalshi's fee formula. InGame journalist Daniel O'Boyle wrote that the fee structure depends on the odds of a contract, and that fees tend to be higher (as a share of volume) on contracts priced closer to 50/50 outcomes than on the biggest favorites or longshots. For traders, this matters because it means the venue's fee capture is not simply proportional to how much activity takes place-it is also influenced by how the market prices risk and uncertainty at the moment contracts are offered.

For builders and operators looking at fee economics, the takeaway is practical: short-duration markets may attract frequent trading, but the revenue advantage can further depend on how often those contracts settle into ranges of near-even odds-conditions that can naturally occur in fast-moving, event-driven 15-minute windows.

What these trends could mean for Kalshi's next phase

The combination of fast gold traction and evidence that short-term contracts dominate fees suggests Kalshi is effectively building a business around time-bounded market discovery. Bitcoin already dominates non-sports fees by a wide margin, but gold's September performance indicates that new asset categories can enter the short-duration ecosystem and still compete for disproportionate revenue.

What remains uncertain is how durable the shift will be beyond early adoption. While the September fee comparisons offer a clear signal, traders and analysts will likely watch whether gold maintains its outsized fee contribution as additional months of liquidity accumulate, and whether Ether continues to scale volume at a rate that can offset gold's market share gains.

In the near term, the most useful signals to monitor are the ongoing contract counts and fee estimates across 15-minute series-especially the balance between volume share and fee share-since those metrics reflect both trader engagement and how Kalshi's odds-based fee mechanics translate market pricing into platform revenue.

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