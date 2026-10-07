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Azerbaijan, UK Sign Memorandum On Transport, Digital Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan and the UK have signed a memorandum of cooperation on transport and digital development.
Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, reported this on his X account.
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