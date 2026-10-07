Silicon Valley Strategic Advisory Council Shares Strategies For Companies Navigating AI And Globalization

Founders of SVSAC

Innovation Dialog discussion examines how businesses can build AI into organizational capabilities, prepare for shifting global markets, and pursue growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Silicon Valley Strategic Advisory Council (SVSAC ) shared perspectives on how established companies can respond to artificial intelligence, changing global markets, and evolving supply chains during a recent edition of Innovation Dialog hosted by Diana Ding, founder and CEO of Ding Ding TV and Silicon Valley Community Media.Ding spoke with SVSAC Chairman Dr. Xinjian Zhou and Vice Chairmen David Yan and Dr. Hongzhang Shan about the challenges companies face as globalization becomes more complex and AI begins to reshape traditional industries.Globalization Requires More Than Overseas SalesZhou said companies seeking international growth must look beyond finding overseas customers. Market entry increasingly requires attention to regulation, government policy, compliance, supply-chain conditions, and cultural differences. The discussion emphasized that companies need a deeper understanding of the markets in which they operate rather than relying primarily on sales expansion.The speakers also discussed the changing role of Chinese companies in global markets. While many have historically been recognized for manufacturing strength, the panel said some companies now have opportunities to participate more directly in product definition, market development, and supply-chain leadership.Yan encouraged companies to prepare for what he described as a“second growth curve” by considering future challenges before they become immediate problems.“The problems a company may face five years from now need to be considered today,” he said.Turning AI Into an Organizational CapabilityThe panel also examined how traditional businesses can approach AI. Shan said companies should view AI as a tool rather than an all-knowing source for business decisions. Specialized knowledge and industry experience remain important, particularly in fields where expertise may reside with individual employees and can be difficult to standardize.One potential use of AI, Shan said, is to help companies organize and model employee knowledge so that experience can become a reusable organizational capability. More broadly, the panel said the competitive question is not simply whether a company has access to general-purpose AI, but how effectively it incorporates AI into its own operations, knowledge, and decision-making processes.Planning Beyond Short-Term SolutionsThe discussion also addressed long-term strategic planning. SVSAC describes its approach as a long-term strategic partnership built around understanding a company's core technologies, market position, business model, team capabilities, and three-to-five-year development goals. The aim is to adjust strategy as technologies and market conditions change rather than relying on a one-time assessment.For established companies seeking new growth, Zhou suggested looking for new demand at the intersection of existing strengths and emerging technologies, markets, and industry opportunities. That combination, the panel said, can lead to new products, business models, or growth opportunities.Ding concluded the discussion by highlighting the role of corporate culture in adapting to change. The speakers said companies that anticipate change, learn quickly, and adapt their capabilities may be better positioned to respond as AI, global markets, supply chains, and customer expectations continue to evolve.About Silicon Valley Strategic Advisory CouncilThe Silicon Valley Strategic Advisory Council is an advisory platform founded by the American Hebei General Chamber of Commerce and Hebei Kunzhan Bohong Technology Co., Ltd. The council focuses on long-term strategic collaboration and business development.

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Silicon Valley Strategic Advisory Council Shares Strategies for Companies Navigating AI and Globalization News Provided By EvantZan October 07, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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