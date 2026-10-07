The Mole Busters Expands Mole Control Across Portland And South Puget Sound

Mak and Maleah Parshall

Family-owned mole specialists expand service across key Oregon and Washington markets with short-term and year-round service options.

- Mak Parshall, Co-Owner, The Mole Busters LLCDAYTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mole Busters LLC, a family-owned company specializing in mole control, is expanding its service focus across the Portland metro area in Oregon and South Puget Sound and South King County in Washington. The company is concentrating its growth in communities where homeowners frequently deal with fresh mole mounds, damaged turf and recurring activity from surrounding lawns, greenbelts and open land.In Oregon, The Mole Busters is prioritizing Portland, Tigard, Tualatin, Lake Oswego, Oregon City and Clackamas. The company maintains dedicated local information for Portland mole control and Lake Oswego mole control as it continues building its presence throughout the greater Portland area.In Washington, The Mole Busters is focused on Puyallup, Auburn, Bonney Lake, Tacoma, Kent, Federal Way and surrounding communities. Its Washington operation specializes specifically in mole problems, including Puyallup mole control and service throughout Pierce County and South King County.The expansion builds on a specialized service model designed around one problem: active and recurring mole damage. Rather than operating as a broad general-pest company, The Mole Busters has built its residential service around identifying current activity, placing professional equipment, returning as activity changes and giving customers a clear plan for what happens next.Customers can choose between a defined five-week service for an active mole problem and the Mole Dominator Plan, a 12-month option intended for properties where new moles are likely to enter again from neighboring lawns, fields, greenbelts, wooded areas or other connected habitat.“We try to run The Mole Busters the way we would want to be treated: put the customer first, do the work right, communicate clearly, and keep improving,” said Mak Parshall, co-owner of The Mole Busters LLC.That customer-first approach is central to the company's growth strategy. The Mole Busters aims to make mole service easier to understand by providing clear expectations, direct communication and a service structure built around the condition of the property rather than an assumed number of animals.The company also maintains a narrow operational focus. In Washington, its service is centered on moles. In Oregon, the company provides mole control and can also evaluate gopher or vole activity when the evidence points to a different burrowing pest.The Mole Busters is owned and operated by Mak and Maleah Parshall. The company was formed in 2024 and now operates in both Oregon and Washington, with operations based in Dayton, Oregon and Puyallup, Washington.Property owners can learn more about professional mole extermination, local service areas and available service plans at TheMoleBustersLLC.About The Mole Busters LLCThe Mole Busters LLC is a family-owned mole-control company serving homeowners, property managers and commercial properties in Oregon and Washington. The company focuses on direct communication, specialized mole service and customer-first decision making.

Mak Parshall

The Mole Busters

+1 253-400-8885

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The Mole Busters Expands Mole Control Across Portland and South Puget Sound News Provided By The Mole Busters October 07, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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