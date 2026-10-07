India-Africa Partnership Built For Generations, Not Just Today: EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) Accra, Oct 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar addressed a distinguished gathering at the Foreign Service Institute of Ghana on India, Africa and the Global South, affirming that India carries Africa in its heart and will build a partnership not just for today but for generations to come.

Speaking on the evolving global landscape, EAM Jaishankar said,“In today's turbulent times, the challenge before diplomacy is to manage competition without allowing it to become confrontation, and to promote cooperation even when interests diverge.”

He highlighted the India story of ambition, execution, and confidence, underlining how transformations in the economy, infrastructure, digital, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and aspirations are making the country a significant engine of global growth.

EAM noted that national security is linked with supply chain resilience, technological capabilities, and the ability to produce essential goods. He said that India values self-sufficiency in key sectors while promoting cooperation in many others.

The External Affairs Minister emphasised the importance for India and Africa of converting their youthful population into productive, skilled and empowered citizens.

“Our growing scientific and technological capabilities demonstrating vision, commitment and cost effectiveness. And the importance of widely sharing benefits of technology. The imperative of supply chain resilience, including of fuel, food, fertilizer and finance. As well as the Global South's right to industrialise,” EAM Jaishankar stated

Stressing that India's foreign policy outlook is driven by strategic autonomy, he said,“We believe that partnerships should expand our options, not restrict them.”

Reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening the voice of the Global South, EAM said,“It was witnessed in the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 during India's presidency.”

He highlighted India's vision of a reformed global order –“supportive of development, progress and prosperity of Africa and the Global South.”

EAM Jaishankar underscored India's robust partnership with Africa spanning trade, infrastructure, capacity development, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), agriculture, health and clean energy.

“An India with greater capabilities is a more serious and effective partner. We carry Africa in our hearts and will build a partnership not just for today but for generations to come,” EAM stated.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian community and friends of India in Ghana, while lauding their efforts in deepening the partnership between the two countries.

Following the meeting, EAM took to X on Wednesday and posted:“Delighted to interact with members of the Indian community and friends of India in Accra. Spoke about how India is seen as a friend and a reliable & effective partner in Ghana. Also appreciated the contributions of the community in deepening our special bonds with a valued partner,”

EAM Jaishankar, along with Ghana's Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu, planted a Frangipani (Plumeria) sapling, underlining the spirit of India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and Ghana's 'Tree for Life' initiative.

“Joined FM Ghana Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu in planting Frangipani (Plumeria) sapling, a tribute to 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and Ghana's 'Tree for Life' initiative. A symbol of our commitment to sustainable development. A symbol of our commitment to sustainable development,” he posted on X.