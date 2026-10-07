Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Embrace Parenthood For The Second Time: Blessed Once Again

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to embrace parenthood for the second time. They announced that they blessed once again with the greatest gift of all.

Sharing the joyous news on Instagram, the couple in a joint post shared the news about welcoming another precious addition to their family. They also shared an adorable picture of their first born Saraayah handing over a pair of ivory knitted booties to her parents.

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all... Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” the couple wrote as the caption.

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other on the sets of their movie Shershaah in 2021. They tied the knot in February 2023 in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Rajasthan after dating for a few years. They welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl in June 2025.

The couple had announced their first pregnancy earlier in 2025 with a joint social media post showing their hands holding baby socks.

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in Toxic starring Yash. The gangster film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the life of Raya, a violent gangster and playboy who rose to power in the underworld crime before his eventual downfall. Years later, he has to face his biological son Rumi / Ticket, who prepared his revenge on Raya, after the latter abandoned him and his wife.

Sidharth's latest release is Vvan – Force of the Forrest with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The film explores the cultural folklore genre.

'Vvan' is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. 'Vvan' is set to release in theatres this year.