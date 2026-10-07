Arjun Bijlani Gets Emotional As He Celebrates Mother's 75Th Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Moments From Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani celebrated his mother's 75th birthday with an intimate gathering. He shared a series of heartfelt moments from the special occasion on social media.

The 'Naagin' actor posted pictures from the celebration, offering a glimpse of his mother surrounded by family and her friends. The joyous moments captured smiles and warmth as the family came together to mark the milestone birthday. Alongside the pictures, Arjun penned an emotional note for his mother, calling her his“heart”,“strength” and“home.”

He wrote,“75 years of you, Aai. My heart, my strength, my home. Seeing you smile like this means everything to us. Thank you to all her friends who came and made her day even more special. Aapki khushi hi humari sabse badi khushi hai. Happy 75th birthday, Aai. Love you beyond words.”

The video shows Arjun blindfolding his mother before taking her to a surprise planned for her. Her room was beautifully decorated with balloons, a birthday hoarding and a three-tier cake, adding to the celebratory mood. The video captures several heartwarming moments between the mother-son duo, with Arjun hugging and dancing with his mother. His wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, also joined the celebrations and was seen touching her mother-in-law's feet before sharing a warm hug with her.

The heartfelt moments offered a glimpse into the close bond Arjun shares with his mother and the love and warmth that went into making her milestone birthday special.

Arjun shares a deep and enduring bond with his mother and has often acknowledged her as a constant source of strength in his life. He has previously spoken about how she raised him and his younger brother, Niranjan, on her own following the death of his father, Sudarshan Bijlani, when Arjun was 19.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in 'Chumbak', which premiered on Netflix on September 10. Created by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, popularly known as JD Majethia, the series also starred Neena Gupta and Deven Bhojani.