Every Crisis Been Test Of My Patience Every Success Deepens My Sense Of Responsibility: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that eagerness to learn became a part of his life; he always considers himself a student, adding that the more he learns, "the greater the ability to do something for the country will become".

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha', PM Modi said, "I remember that when I used to go to school in Vadnagar, our teachers used to teach us various lessons in different ways. And my name was always among the students who reached the class first."

"That eagerness to learn became a part of my life, and even today, I consider myself a student. I try to learn something new every day, and that is why I also offered a prayer for myself at the temple today. I asked God that my ability to learn should never diminish. The more I learn, the greater my ability to do something for the country will become," he added.

The Prime Minister said that when he looks back today, he only feels gratitude.

"I am grateful to every person and every event that has taught me something. Those who made me win taught me to remain humble. Those who brought me down taught me to stand up again. Well-wishers encouraged me, while critics taught me to look within myself. Those who supported me showed me the power of trust. Those who opposed me made me understand the power of democracy," he said.

PM Modi said that even though every crisis has been a challenge for him, every success has strengthened his sense of responsibility towards the nation.

"Every crisis has been a test of my patience, every success has deepened my sense of responsibility, and every achievement has given me the courage and determination to move towards bigger goals...Today, I can say that no event in my life has been in vain. Every event has taught me something," he said, amid the chants of 'Modi-Modi'.

The Morbi floods, the Prime Minister said, showed him the "path of engaging in relief and service work day and night and taught the spirit of service".

"The Bhuj earthquake taught me to remain steadfast in reconstruction. Chandrayaan taught me to rise after failure. The Covid-19 pandemic made me understand the importance of the nation's collective consciousness," he added.

PM Modi also praised the media, stating that it gave him the "inspiration to move forward through both bitter and sweet experiences".

"Every journey in life showed me the path of bringing sensitivity into policymaking. Every village and every poor person taught me that resources may be limited, but dreams should be big and determination should be strong," he said.

He said that the trust of the countrymen and their hard work have always been his "greatest strength", while adding that every citizen of the country has the "greatest right" over him.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the country for choosing him as their leader for 25 consecutive years and said that his responsibility towards the country is the greatest, as the public has placed their trust in him.

"These 25 years of public trust and the experience of these 25 years are a very valuable asset. And this asset does not belong only to Modi; it belongs to the country. Every child of Mother India is entitled to this asset," the Prime Minister added.