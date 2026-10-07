Rajasthan Police Team Attacked In Sawai Madhopur By Sand Mafia

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) A series of attacks on teams taking action against illegal sand and gravel mining in Rajasthan show no signs of abating, as a few days after the alleged killing of a forest ranger in Pratapgarh, another incident has been reported from Sawai Madhopur, where a tractor-trolley allegedly carrying illegally mined gravel struck a police constable attempting to stop it.

A police constable was seriously injured after being struck by a tractor-trolley allegedly carrying illegally mined gravel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. An elderly woman was also injured in the incident, which took place in the Chauth Ka Barwara police station area.

According to police, Constable Surendra Singh and other personnel from the Chauth Ka Barwara police station were returning from a routine patrol on Tuesday morning. At around 9 a.m., while the team was on Bhedola Road, they noticed a suspicious tractor-trolley approaching at high speed from the direction of Chauth Ka Barwara.

Surendra Singh signalled the driver to stop. Instead of slowing down, the driver allegedly accelerated and struck the constable. Singh fell onto the road, after which the vehicle's wheel ran over his leg, leaving him seriously injured.

An approximately 85-year-old woman, identified as Jumi, was also struck as she was walking along the roadside carrying fodder for livestock.

The driver fled the spot with the tractor-trolley following the incident. With the help of local residents and police personnel, both injured persons were taken to a nearby Community Health Centre (CHC).

After receiving first aid, the critically injured constable was referred to the district hospital and later shifted to Jaipur for further treatment.

Ajit Kumar, Station House Officer of Chauth Ka Barwara police station, said a case has been registered in connection with the incident, including the alleged attempt to run over the constable and the illegal mining and transportation of gravel.

Police teams are conducting raids in the surrounding areas to locate the absconding driver.

The incident comes amid heightened judicial scrutiny of illegal gravel mining in the Chambal river region.

The Supreme Court recently granted Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh two weeks to comply with directions concerning the ban on illegal mining in the Chambal region and to submit compliance reports.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Mehta is hearing the matter.

During the proceedings, the Rajasthan government also submitted a report detailing action taken following the death of Forest Ranger Pratap Singh Chundawat, who was allegedly run over by a dumper truck while attempting to stop illegal mining in Pratapgarh on the night of September 21.

The latest incident in Sawai Madhopur underscores the continuing risks faced by police and enforcement teams confronting illegal mining operations in Rajasthan, despite increased judicial scrutiny and government action.