Scoutop's Girlfriend Kaashvi Reacts To His 'Possessive' Comment

Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP's equation with Love Gill has sparked discussion among viewers, with his recent comments about feeling“possessive” around her drawing attention online. Amid the buzz, his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has now addressed the speculation surrounding her reaction to the episode.

ScoutOP was recently seen in a conversation with YUNG DSA in the Bigg Boss house, where the two seemingly discussed their relationships and equations with fellow contestants. While Scout said he considers Love like a sister, he admitted that he has started feeling“possessive” when he sees her with Gullu. The conversation soon went viral, with viewers debating Scout's comments and also turning their attention towards Kaashvi, who appeared to watch the episode during a livestream.

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Kaashvi Addresses Speculation

Kaashvi, who is also known as Kaashi, addressed the issue during her latest livestream. She said she had noticed people focusing on her reaction to Scout's behaviour inside the house and clarified that she is“okay” while dealing with the situation outside.“A lot of people have been thinking about my reactions to ScoutOP's behaviour inside the house. Firstly, I want to say that I am okay and trying to handle things outside. I genuinely wish Scout well,” Kaashvi said.

She went on to draw a line between her personal relationship with Scout and how viewers may perceive his behaviour inside the reality show. According to Kaashvi, what people see and interpret of the happenings inside the house does not necessarily match the understanding she has of Scout outside.

“What people are interpreting inside and outside the house are two different things. One is my personal relationship with Scout, and the other is knowing Scout as a person,” she added.

“Regardless of what is happening, I want Scout to succeed because he has worked really hard to get where he is today,” she said.

The Viral Conversation

Meanwhile, the clip at the centre of the discussion shows Scout and YUNG having a private conversation in the garden area near the pool. The two were seen communicating partly through sign language while talking about their respective relationships and equations inside the house.

During the conversation, Scout spoke about becoming possessive when he sees Love with Gullu. He also appeared to acknowledge that living together for an extended period inside the Bigg Boss house can lead contestants to form intense emotional bonds.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)