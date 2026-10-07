Apple Iphone 17 Pro Max For Rs 71,990! Here's How You Can Unlock The Deal

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max buyers can significantly lower the smartphone's effective price through a combination of in-store discounts, exchange bonuses, and cashback offers at authorised resellers. The deal also includes no-cost EMI options.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max buyers can lower the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 71,990 through a combination of an in-store discount, exchange bonus and cashback offers. The offer is available through an Apple authorised reseller, according to the promotional details shared.

With 256 GB of storage, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900 on the official website. Customers may take advantage of a discount of Rs 9,910 that is available in-store, which brings the total price down to Rs 1,39,990.

In addition to receiving an extra exchange incentive of Rs 10,000, purchasers who trade in their old electronic devices are eligible to get an exchange value of up to Rs 55,000. Additionally, a rebate of Rs 3,000 is included in the offer.

When all of the above reductions, exchange value, bonus, and cashback opportunities are taken into consideration, the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is reduced to Rs 71,990. It is important to note that the final pricing will be determined by the value that is provided for the old device as well as the customer's eligibility for the incentives that are relevant.

MRP (256GB): Rs 1,49,900

In-store discount: Rs 9,910

Price after in-store discount: Rs 1,39,990

Old device exchange value Up to Rs 55,000

Exchange bonus: Rs 10,000

Cashback: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 71,990

The promotional material states that the price calculation is based on exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro. The exchange value may vary depending on the device's condition, model and assessment.

EMI plans that are free of charge for a period of twelve months are available to customers who do not wish to pay the total amount all at once. According to the information provided in the deal, the beginning price for the monthly installment for the iPhone 17 Pro Max is Rs 6,249.

It is also mentioned that there are many payment options available, and that all hues are guaranteed to be available. Before making a purchase of the item, customers should consult with the authorised reseller to review the terms and conditions that are relevant to the transaction.

The promotional offer also covers the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage. It has an MRP of Rs 1,34,900 and an in-store discount of Rs 9,910, bringing its price down to Rs 1,24,990.