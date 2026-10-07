8 Most Expensive Homes Owned By Bollywood Stars: From Rs 800 Crore Pataudi Palace To Rs 80 Crore Juhu Home

From Pataudi Palace to Mannat, Bollywood stars own some of India's most luxurious properties. Here are eight of the most expensive celebrity homes, with reported valuations running into hundreds of crores.

The Pataudi Palace in Haryana is by far the most expensive property on this list. The ancestral palace associated with Saif Ali Khan and the Pataudi family is reportedly valued at around Rs 800 crore. The sprawling property has around 150 rooms and remains closely connected to Saif's royal family heritage

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's lavish Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai's Pali Hill is reportedly valued between Rs 350 crore and Rs 400 crore by some real-estate estimates. The six-storey residence was built on the Kapoor family's historic property.

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mannat is one of Mumbai's most recognisable celebrity addresses. The Bandra sea-facing mansion is reportedly worth around Rs 200 crore, although its current market value is difficult to establish precisely.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa in Juhu has been his family home for decades. The bungalow is generally estimated to be worth around Rs 100–120 crore, making it one of the most valuable celebrity residences in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's sea-facing Bandra quadruplex reportedly cost around Rs 119 crore. Spread across four floors of Sagar Resham at Bandstand, the property covers around 11,266 sq ft and is close to both Mannat and Galaxy Apartments.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's sea-facing Mumbai residence, Kinara, is reportedly worth around Rs 100 crore. The two-storey home features an indoor fountain, private gym, kitchen garden and stunning Arabian Sea views

Hrithik Roshan's luxurious sea-facing Mumbai residence has been reported to cost around Rs 100 crore. The sprawling property on the Juhu-Versova Link Road includes multiple floors and offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.