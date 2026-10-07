Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 7

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 7. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to October 6. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,773,407 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,997,189 rials. On October 6, the euro was priced at 1,982,235 rials.

Currency Rial on October 7 Rial on October 6 1 US dollar USD 1,773,407 1,768,103 1 British pound GBP 2,354,532 2,336,866 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,134,940 2,126,845 1 Swedish króna SEK 177,632 176,022 1 Norwegian krone NOK 185,506 184,353 1 Danish krone DKK 267,165 265,210 1 Indian rupee INR 18,401 18,360 1 UAE Dirham AED 482,888 481,444 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,730,406 5,715,676 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 641,129 638,449 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,121,442 1,119,169 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 225,975 225,318 1 Omani rial OMR 4,601,102 4,596,659 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,247,075 1,241,183 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 997,520 989,638 1 South African rand ZAR 107,347 106,108 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,061 35,969 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,690 20,818 1 Qatari riyal QAR 487,200 485,743 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 135,575 134,945 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,536 14,490 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,238,404 1,232,067 1 Saudi riyal SAR 472,909 471,494 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,716,508 4,702,402 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,388,311 1,381,582 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,444,313 1,436,182 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 53,711 53,501 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 845 842 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,149,722 1,146,986 1 Libyan dinar LYD 276,236 275,036 1 Chinese yuan CNY 264,506 263,683 100 Thai baht THB 5,276,456 5,249,380 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 434,033 432,680 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,325,328 1,317,520 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,501,279 2,493,798 1 euro EUR 1,997,189 1,982,235 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 393,648 387,447 1 Georgian lari GEL 683,422 681,113 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 99,307 98,621 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,434 27,402 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 577,563 579,649 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,043,215 1,040,030 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,826,081 2,821,913 1 Tajik somoni TJS 192,604 192,089 1 Turkmen manat TMT 505,797 505,683 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,038 2,038

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,997,189 rials and $1 costs 1,773,407 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,69-2,72 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,02-3,05 million rials.