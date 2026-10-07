Uzbekistan, Japan Explore New Mining Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Japan discussed expanding cooperation in business, infrastructure, mining and geology during a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology U. Yusupov, Japanese Prime Minister's Special Advisor Yoshimasa Uno and Japanese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Kenji Hirata on Oct. 6 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan.

The sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen strategic cooperation in geological exploration, mineral extraction and processing, as well as measures to attract Japanese investment and advanced technologies to Uzbekistan's mining sector.

Additionally, the sides discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects and expanding practical cooperation in mining and geological development, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology.

"In particular, issues of strategic partnership in the field of geological exploration, mining and processing of minerals, attraction of Japanese investments and advanced technologies, as well as prospects for the implementation of joint investment projects were considered," the ministry said in the statement.

The meeting focused on developing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan in areas where Japanese investment, technology and expertise could support geological exploration and the processing of mineral resources.

Japan has emerged as an important partner for Uzbekistan in developing its mineral-resource sector, with cooperation involving geological exploration, critical minerals, technology transfer and investment. Japanese organizations, including the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC ) and companies such as ITOCHU, have been involved in projects related to uranium, precious metals and mineral exploration, while the two countries are also exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in mineral processing and beneficiation.