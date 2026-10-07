Bow My Head To People For Choosing Me As Their Servant For 25 Years, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people of the country for choosing him as their leader for 25 consecutive years and said that his responsibility towards the country is the greatest, as the public has placed their trust in him.

As PM Modi arrived to attend the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha', people welcomed him by showering flowers, holding BJP flags and chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Swagat hai, bhai swagat hai; Modi ji ka swagat hai' slogans. People were also seen taking out their phones to capture the moment.

Addressing the massive gathering, PM Modi said, "When I took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, I never thought that I would reach this milestone one day. Today marks my 25th consecutive year as Head of Government. This is evidence of continued blessings of the public. I express my gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the NDA, and all political colleagues who have immense faith in democracy."

Expressing gratitude to the people of the country, the Prime Minister said, "I bow my head and pay my respects to the people of the country. Be it the Assembly or the Lok Sabha elections, people have chosen me for their service for 25 years. Today, I also pay respects to India's democracy and the Constitution."

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the participants of the Seva Jyoti Yatra.

The Prime Minister said that earlier in the day, he visited the Shri Vinayak Mandir in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on completing 25 years in public office. He said that he prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of "my family members across the country".

"For me, the people are also a form of God. The trust of lakhs and crores of countrymen and the hard work of lakhs of workers have always been my greatest strength. The country has given me so much. Therefore, my responsibility towards the country is also the greatest. And I sincerely believe that every citizen of the country has the greatest right over me," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 25 years of uninterrupted leadership as head of government, beginning with his oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and continuing through three terms as Prime Minister of India.

In October 2001, PM Modi was chosen to replace Keshubhai Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister at a difficult time for the state, which was still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Bhuj earthquake as well as political and administrative challenges.

He remained Chief Minister until 2014 before moving to national politics.

PM Modi's tenure has also been marked by an expanded international profile for India, with the government pursuing greater diplomatic engagement, stronger relations with major powers and a prominent role for India in the Global South.