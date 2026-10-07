The More Life Company: Quicksome Gets A U.S. Pharmacy Partner

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) A strategic letter of intent with an established U.S. 503A compounding pharmacy gives The More Life Company (CSE: MLCO, OTC: TMLCF) a route from patented delivery technology to prescription products in the world's largest health-care market. Here is why the deal matters, and why investors are taking a closer look.

For most of its life as a public company, The More Life Company Corp. has had a technology problem that many small-cap life-science issuers would envy: it owned something that appears to work, but lacked a commercial channel big enough to match it. Its patented Quicksome™ platform, a desiccated liposomal formulation that dissolves under the tongue in minutes, had been applied to supplements and wellness products. The pharmaceutical opportunity sat further out, behind years of trials and capital.

On October 6, 2026, the Toronto-based company announced a shortcut. It has signed a strategic letter of intent with an established U.S. 503A compounding pharmacy to develop, compound and commercialize Quicksome-enabled prescription compounded products in the United States. The partner brings compounding, formulation, dispensing, national fulfillment and telemedicine capability. More Life brings the delivery technology, under a proposed licensing model with potential exclusivity in the U.S. prescription-compounding field.

The announcement lands two weeks after the company reported human pharmacokinetic data showing peak testosterone levels within roughly 10 to 30 minutes of a Quicksome sublingual dose. Read together, the two releases describe a deliberate sequence: validate the delivery in people, then secure the infrastructure to bring it to market.

What the deal covers

The parties are now completing due diligence and definitive documentation under the LOI, which is non-binding except for customary provisions. They have agreed to keep the partner's name confidential while they focus on operational readiness and initial business development.









The structure is the story. A licensing model means More Life does not have to become a pharmacy, carry inventory or employ pharmacists. It supplies the formulation know-how and intellectual property, while a licensed operator with existing prescribers, telemedicine relationships and national shipping does the regulated work. For a company of More Life's size, that is the most efficient way to reach U.S. patients at scale.

The parties are not waiting on paperwork to start selling the idea. Business development is running in parallel, with More Life expanding discussions with telemedicine platforms, health-care organizations and pharmaceutical developers interested in evaluating Quicksome-enabled applications.

Why compounding, why now

Compounding is the fastest legal route from a novel formulation to a prescribing physician in the United States. Under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, a state-licensed pharmacy may prepare a customized medication for an individual patient on a valid prescription, using approved bulk ingredients, without the multi-year new drug application that a branded product requires.

That is why the 503A channel has become central to men's health, women's hormone therapy and the telemedicine boom of the past five years. Industry estimates put the U.S. compounding pharmacy market at about US$7.0 billion in 2025, rising to roughly US$12.8 billion by 2035, with 503A pharmacies expected to account for about US$5.0 billion in 2026. The same research identifies hormone replacement and nutraceutical products as the fastest-growing segment (Towards Healthcare via BioSpace ).

The timing on peptides is also notable. On July 23, 2026, the FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee voted to recommend that BPC-157, KPV and TB-500 (8 to 6) and MOTS-c (7 to 5) be placed in the category that permits compounding with a prescription (PharmExec ). Final FDA action will follow formal rulemaking, but the direction of travel favours exactly the kind of peptide portfolio the LOI names as an initial focus.

For delivery-technology owners, compounding has one more advantage: format matters to patients. Most testosterone and many peptides are given by injection, gel or cream. A dissolving sublingual tablet that is needle-free, portable and fast-acting is a differentiated product in a channel where patient preference drives repeat prescriptions.

The testosterone market alone shows the size of the prize. Testosterone replacement therapy was a US$1.9-billion global market in 2024, with the U.S. accounting for about US$736 million, and injectables took roughly US$1.1 billion of the global total (GM Insights ). The same research cites National Institutes of Health estimates that four to five million American men are expected to develop hypogonadism. Those figures largely track branded sales; much of the cash-pay, telemedicine-driven compounded market sits on top of them.

The GLP-1 episode offers a lesson that works in More Life's favour. On April 30, 2026, the FDA proposed excluding semaglutide, tirzepatide and liraglutide from the 503B bulks list, and 503A pharmacies remain barred from regularly compounding drugs that are "essentially a copy" of approved products (Orrick ). Telemedicine businesses built on copying branded drugs were left exposed. Compounding built on a differentiated dosage form, such as a needle-free sublingual tablet that dissolves in minutes, sits on firmer ground.

How Quicksome works

Quicksome turns an active ingredient into a compressible, fast-dissolving tablet by first encapsulating it in liposomes, microscopic fat-based spheres, and then drying them. The company describes the process as a two-step encapsulation and desiccation method, protected in Canada by a patent titled "Preparation of Desiccated Liposomes for Use in Compressible Delivery Systems" (company release via Newswire ).

Placed under the tongue, the tablet dissolves and the liposomes carry the active compound across the oral mucosa into the bloodstream. That route largely avoids the digestive tract and first-pass liver metabolism, which is why sublingual delivery can act faster and with less wasted dose than a swallowed pill.

The platform is not starting from zero on manufacturing. In its year-end update in December 2025, the company said a GMP-certified U.S. manufacturing partner was already producing Quicksome nutraceuticals at commercial volumes, including sleep products sold with partner Circadian Wellness, with further formulations planned for 2026 (company update via StockTitan ). That gives the prescription program a scaled process to build on.

The testosterone data

The LOI follows human data released on September 22, 2026: in an exploratory, third-party administered study, a Quicksome sublingual tablet of USP-grade testosterone pushed serum levels to their peak within about 10 to 30 minutes in all eight participants (company release via StockTitan ).









Participants were adult men aged 28 to 71. Dosing was handled by third-party medical personnel, with two pre-dose samples and serial blood draws over six hours.

Analyst read. The signal is speed. A 20-minute peak through the oral mucosa points to absorption that largely bypasses first-pass liver metabolism, which is the core promise of any sublingual platform. Every participant showed a substantial rise from baseline. As an exploratory study, it was designed to characterize delivery rather than efficacy or optimal dosing, and it gives the company a human validation point to build on as it develops differentiated approaches to hormone delivery.

Beyond one molecule

The company is positioning Quicksome as a platform, not a testosterone play. It describes testosterone as an important human validation point, with the broader opportunity extending across hormones, peptides and other active compounds where Quicksome may create meaningful differentiation.

The platform logic is compelling. Quicksome encapsulates an active ingredient in a stabilized, dried liposome, so the same process can carry different molecules. The company names hormone replacement and peptides as the first compounding targets, with CoQ10 and other molecules in its wider development work where stability, dose efficiency or user experience could add value. Each new molecule is another potential product on the same platform and through the same channel.

A second engine: Agrarius

More Life also has a substantial agricultural growth opportunity through its licensed Agrarius™ product, an organic plant-signalling technology designed to increase crop productivity, strengthen plant resilience and support reduced chemical use. The company holds exclusive sales rights across the Americas and the Caribbean, plus non-exclusive sales rights elsewhere, a footprint that takes in several of the world's largest crop-producing markets.

According to the company, research and field validation involving established agricultural research institutions, independent agronomy experts and commercial growers spans corn, soybeans, sugarcane, cotton, citrus, potatoes and pasture grasses, with selected trials reporting productivity gains of approximately 15 to 50 per cent. The latest data point is a third-party potato trial in Itaí, São Paulo, run by G12 Agro and released on September 15, 2026. Two applications lifted special-grade yield by 32.5 per cent, to 32.6 tonnes per hectare from 24.6 in the control, which the company illustratively valued at about US$4,400 in incremental gross crop value per hectare (company release via Stockhouse ).









Sources: December 2025 trial update via Business Wire; December 2025 year-end update; September 2026 potato release cited above. Results are company-reported.

Citrus stands out. Brazil is the world's largest orange juice exporter, and its orchards are under pressure from huanglongbing, or citrus greening disease. The company says treated trees showed fewer visible symptoms, which would put Agrarius in front of growers with a pressing economic problem.

Analyst read. Agrarius has the profile of a repeat-purchase product: growers apply it every season, and a yield gain worth thousands of dollars per hectare is a straightforward agronomic sale. It also does not depend on U.S. pharmacy regulation, which makes it a potentially significant revenue driver in its own right and gives investors two distinct ways to win.

More Life is a micro-cap valued at roughly C$27 million (about US$20 million), which means the market is assigning little value to a U.S. prescription channel that did not exist until this week.









A useful comparable. Lexaria Bioscience (Nasdaq: LEXX), which owns the patented DehydraTECH oral delivery technology, carried a market capitalization of about US$20.3 million in September 2026 (StockTitan ). More Life is valued in the same range, yet now has a commercial pathway in U.S. compounding and a second business in agriculture. In our view, the market is not yet paying for either.

Where the upside comes from. A licensing model makes the economics simple to follow. If a definitive agreement sets a royalty or per-unit fee on Quicksome-enabled prescriptions, value scales with prescription volume, not with More Life's own headcount or capital spend. Even a modest share of a hormone and peptide compounding market measured in billions of dollars could be material against a valuation near US$20 million.

Market access. Canadian investors can buy MLCO directly on the CSE. In the U.S., TMLCF is quoted on the OTCID tier; U.S. investors should confirm access with their broker.

The partnership strategy

Rather than funding a costly drug-approval program, More Life has chosen to partner with operators that already own the regulated infrastructure and the customer relationships. That keeps the cost base lean and lets each partner's existing reach do the heavy lifting, from compounding and dispensing in the U.S. to agricultural distribution across the Americas.

What comes next

The release points to a clear sequence of milestones, each of which could sharpen the market's view of the company:

1. Definitive agreement with the U.S. compounding partner, setting out the licensing and exclusivity terms.

2. Operational readiness: Quicksome equipment and processes installed and validated inside the partner's U.S. pharmacy.

3. First products: selection of the initial hormone and peptide formulations for prescription compounding.

4. New commercial partners: telemedicine platforms, health-care organizations and pharmaceutical developers evaluating Quicksome-enabled products.

5. FDA action on peptides: final rulemaking following the July 2026 advisory committee votes on BPC-157, KPV, TB-500 and MOTS-c.

6. More human data across testosterone, peptides and CoQ10.

7. Agrarius sales: conversion of strong trial results into commercial orders across the Americas.

Risks to consider

As with any early-stage company, there are risks. The LOI is non-binding and may not result in a definitive agreement. Compounding is regulated by the FDA and state pharmacy boards, compounded products are not FDA-approved, and rules on peptides are still being finalized. The testosterone study was small and exploratory, and the company may need additional capital, which could dilute existing shareholders.

The bottom line

The More Life Company has done the two things a delivery-technology company must do before it can earn pharmaceutical revenue: shown in people that its platform delivers, and lined up a licensed U.S. operator to turn it into prescriptions. A definitive agreement is the next step.

The strategy is coherent, capital-light and aimed at one of the fastest-growing channels in U.S. health care, at a moment when regulators are signalling openness to compounded peptides. Agrarius adds a second, non-pharmaceutical path to revenue across the Americas. At a valuation near US$20 million, More Life offers investors exposure to both, and the next few milestones could bring the company a great deal more attention.

Sources

- The More Life Company Corp., news release, October 6, 2026: "The More Life Company Advancing U.S. Compounded Pharmaceutical Commercialization Pathway for Quicksome™" (embargoed copy)

- Quicksome testosterone study release, September 22, 2026

- Agrarius potato trial release, September 15, 2026

- Agrarius multi-crop trial results, December 1, 2025

- Year-end business update, December 2025

- Canadian Quicksome patent release

- New U.S. trading symbol release, August 20, 2026

- CSE listing: The More Life Company Corp.

- PharmExec: FDA panel votes on four peptides

- Orrick: FDA moves on large-scale GLP-1 compounding

- U.S. compounding pharmacy market estimates, Towards Healthcare via BioSpace

- Testosterone replacement therapy market, GM Insights

- Lexaria Bioscience overview, StockTitan

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