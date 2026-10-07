FIR Against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi For Entering Akashvani Bhawan During Opposition Protest

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Police registered an FIR on Wednesday against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several other INDIA bloc MPs for alleged unauthorised entry into the Akashvani Bhavan premises during a protest against the Election Commission of India and its chief, Gyanesh Kumar, on Tuesday.

Details of the specific legal sections invoked in the FIR are still awaited.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why was an FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?⌵

An FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission during an opposition protest, as confirmed by the Delhi Police.

2What were the opposition leaders protesting during the incident at Akashvani Bhawan?⌵

The opposition leaders were protesting against allegations of 'vote chori' and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over controversies regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

3How long did the opposition leaders' sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan last?⌵

The opposition leaders' sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan lasted for over eight hours before they were detained by the police.

4What happened to the detained leaders after the protest at Akashvani Bhawan?⌵

The detained leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp and were released later that night.

5What was the Election Commission's response to the opposition's request for a meeting?⌵

The Election Commission stated that no appointment had been sought by any political party until 4 PM, and they considered the subsequent request from a delegation of 240 MPs unusual, as such meetings are typically held at the Commission's premises.

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The demonstration began when the INDIA bloc members organised a march from the Parliament House toward Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters.

According to the ANI, citing Delhi Police, the group had neither sought nor received official permission for the march.

When security personnel intercepted the protesters near the Election Commission office, several MPs and opposition leaders initiated a sit-in. It was during this standoff that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others entered the adjacent Akashvani Bhavan to continue their protest.

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Inside Akashvani Bhavan, police said its officers repeatedly asked the politicians to vacate the area. However, the protesters allegedly refused to leave, declaring they would not move until a delegation of MPs was granted a meeting with Election Commission officials.

Citing the need to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating, Delhi Police said it removed the leaders from the complex because they had staged a sit-in and entered the premises without permission.

The action was taken in accordance with the law after Gandhi“refused to vacate” the area, stating that“they would not move until a delegation of MPs was granted time to meet officials of the Election Commission of India,” according to a Delhi Police statement.

Throughout the day's protests, police detained approximately 260 people, including 10 MPs. The detainees were transported to the New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp and were released later that day.

Delhi Police said the leaders were detained to "maintain law and order" and prevent the situation from deteriorating, stating that they had entered the premises "without permission" and staged a sit-in protest.

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The protest was staged by opposition parties to raise allegations regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. As part of their demonstration, the INDIA bloc leaders are also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.