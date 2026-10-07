Your Gender Dictates Your Path To Work: Men Use Two-Wheelers, Women Walk Or Take A Bus

These are the findings of the recently released National Household Travel Survey by the statistics ministry, covering 492,000 households and 18.4 million individuals. The first-ever nationally-representative survey reveals how gendered commute to workplace can be in India. Mint explores the data in detail.

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