Tim Guditus Releases 'Set Material Condition Zebra', A Thriller Examining Cold War Dangers In Electromagnetic Warfare

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NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and former U.S. Navy sailor Tim Guditus presents Set Material Condition Zebra, a military thriller that examines how armed forces might respond when an electromagnetic event disables communications, satellites, and critical digital systems during an escalating global crisis. Drawing on naval history, military operations, and Cold War tensions, the novel explores the importance of leadership, preparation, and international cooperation when familiar technology can no longer be trusted.AvailabilitySet Material Condition Zebra is available worldwide vin Paperback edition ia Amazon:A Modern Crisis Shaped by Cold War Dangers"Set Material Condition Zebra" places readers in a near-future conflict where the sudden loss of advanced technology disrupts military coordination around the world. Naval crews, pilots, special operations personnel, and senior commanders must continue their missions while operating with incomplete intelligence and limited communication. The breakdown creates uncertainty among rival powers. Military leaders face the risk of misreading troop movements, aircraft activity, and naval maneuvers. With nuclear-capable nations involved, each decision carries the potential to intensify an already dangerous situation.Tim connects this fictional emergency with concerns that have influenced international relations for decades. The story draws from Cold War history, including the threat of nuclear escalation and the consequences of strategic miscalculation. It also considers how these dangers could evolve as governments become more dependent on interconnected systems.Naval Warfare and Human JudgmentNaval operations provide a central foundation for the novel. Crews aboard military vessels must adapt quickly as communication networks fail and established plans become increasingly difficult to follow. Their survival depends on discipline, practical knowledge, direct observation, and cooperation. Covert assignments expand the story beyond the ocean. Specialized teams operate in uncertain environments where secrecy, timing, and judgment can influence the direction of the wider conflict. Political maneuvering and strategic planning add further pressure as leaders work to prevent a regional emergency from becoming a global catastrophe.“When technology disappears, training, experience, and human judgment become the tools people must trust,” said Tim Guditus, author of Set Material Condition Zebra.“I wanted to explore how military personnel might respond under those conditions and how their decisions could affect the future of international peace.”Experience Behind the StoryTim served in the U.S. Navy as a Boatswain's Mate Third Class before pursuing a career in law enforcement. His professional background includes service with the U.S. Capitol Police, Amtrak Police, and the New York City Police Department. His experience informs the novel's attention to naval terminology, shipboard responsibility, operational readiness, and the demands placed on people serving in protective roles. Research into naval warfare, global security, and military history also helped shape the book's international scope.The novel's dedication recognizes the USS Long Beach, the first nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser, along with deployed military personnel and professionals who continue monitoring threats worldwide. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Tim GuditusTim Guditus is a former U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Third Class and former law enforcement officer. His interests include naval history, military operations, international relations, and national security. Through his fiction, he examines the responsibilities carried by individuals who must make difficult decisions during rapidly changing crises.

Tim Guditus

Author of Set Material Condition Zebra

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Tim Guditus Releases 'Set Material Condition Zebra', A Thriller Examining Cold War Dangers in Electromagnetic Warfare News Provided By XLIM October 07, 2026, 05:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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