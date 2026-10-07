Information Workers Launches Enterprise AI Governance Practice Across US Markets

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Combines auditable data architectures, compliance sandboxes, and 'Step-by-Step AI' methodology to eliminate shadow AI and drive secure adoption.

- John J. Bocachica, CEO of Information Workers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Information Workers (IWCO), an enterprise technology consultancy, today announced the nationwide U.S. launch of its specialized Artificial Intelligence Governance Practice. The new practice is designed to help American enterprises address the governance, risk, data management, and operational considerations associated with deploying artificial intelligence at scale.

As U.S. corporations continue integrating generative AI and autonomous agents into business operations, organizations are facing increased challenges around data protection, regulatory requirements, operational oversight, and responsible AI adoption. Information Workers' AI Governance Practice is designed to address these challenges through governance frameworks, sandboxed environments, and auditable data architectures that support controlled enterprise AI deployment.

“The conversation in boardrooms across the country has fundamentally shifted from 'What can AI do for us?' to 'How do we control what AI is doing with our data?'” said John J. Bocachica, CEO of Information Workers.“Rapid AI adoption without governance can introduce operational, regulatory, and reputational risks. Our practice is designed to give organizations the guardrails they need to pursue AI initiatives while maintaining appropriate oversight of proprietary information and customer data.”

Building on Disciplined Data Foundations

At the core of the practice is Information Workers'“Step-by-Step AI” methodology. The methodology recognizes the importance of the underlying data environment when organizations develop and deploy artificial intelligence systems. The practice therefore emphasizes data cataloging, architecture, governance, and sanitization as part of the preparation for AI deployment.

Information Workers' approach is designed to help organizations establish data environments that are cataloged, appropriately managed, and auditable before AI systems are deployed. Through its“Step-by-Step AI” methodology and data pipeline frameworks, the company works to establish disciplined data foundations that support responsible enterprise AI adoption.

Key Capabilities & Strategic Pillars

The Artificial Intelligence Governance Practice focuses on three primary areas for enterprise clients:

Governance as an Accelerator: Helps organizations establish governance processes that can reduce compliance-related friction and provide business units with clearer guidelines for evaluating and deploying AI initiatives.

Solving the“Shadow AI” Dilemma: Provides secure, sandboxed environments intended to give employees controlled options for using AI while helping organizations protect trade secrets, proprietary algorithms, and sensitive records.

Measurable ROI Over Market Hype: Supports organizations in evaluating AI initiatives through business performance metrics, including operational costs, workflow efficiency, and model performance, with monitoring dashboards designed to provide ongoing visibility.

U.S. enterprise leaders and IT executives seeking to evaluate their current AI risk posture or explore an enterprise AI governance framework can contact Information Workers at... or visit .

About Information Workers

Information Workers (IWCO) is an enterprise technology consulting firm specializing in cloud architecture, data management, and enterprise AI transformation. The company works with organizations to modernize operations, manage enterprise data, address compliance requirements, and support digital transformation initiatives.

John J Bocachica

Information Workers

+57 310 6890766

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Information Workers Launches Enterprise AI Governance Practice Across US Markets News Provided By Information Workers October 07, 2026, 05:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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