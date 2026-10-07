Moda Por Una Causa Celebrates Sixth Edition With International Runway Show

Juan Carlos Najarro, Director and Producer of Moda Por Una Causa, alongside Amanda Carballo, Image Manager for the Historic Center of San Salvador, and Manuel Joachin, Cooperation and International Relations Manager for the Alcaldía de San Salvador, ahead

International designers, 45 models and creative talent unite in San Salvador for fashion, culture and social impact.

- Juan Carlos NajarroSAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moda Por Una Causa officially announced its sixth edition on October 5, unveiling plans for an international runway event that will take place November 5 in the Historic Center of San Salvador.One of El Salvador's leading fashion platforms with a philanthropic mission, Moda Por Una Causa will bring together designers, models, brands, artists, influencers and creative industry professionals from across Latin America and beyond for an evening celebrating fashion, culture, talent and social impact.Directed and produced by Salvadoran designer Juan Carlos Najarro and sponsored by Almacenes Shopping Center, the event will take place at Pasaje Morazán, adjacent to Plaza Universitaria, and will feature 45 models alongside Salvadoran and international designers and representatives of regional fashion platforms.Ticket proceeds will benefit the Fundación para el Desarrollo de San Salvador. The event is also presented with the support of the Alcaldía de San Salvador Centro and the Autoridad del Centro Histórico de San Salvador.Najarro, Director and Producer of Moda Por Una Causa, will also present“Latino,” his debut menswear collection inspired by the classical architecture of San Salvador's Historic Center. The collection explores contemporary masculinity and elegance through a distinctly Latin American perspective.Nicaraguan designer Erick Bendaña, whose collections have been presented at Dubai Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, will present“León en mi corazón,” adding to the event's international presence.Emerging designer Hermis Cárcamo will return with a circular fashion and upcycling project supported by Almacenes Shopping Center. His collection will transform garments purchased for just $0.35 into new fashion pieces, highlighting creativity and alternative approaches to contemporary design.International collaborations will play a central role in the sixth edition. Guatemalan brand Inter Child will participate through Moda Por Una Causa's relationship with the Cámara de la Moda de Guatemala, while Costa Rica's Manyu Art will present an immersive experience combining fashion, performance, music and art.Through its collaboration with México Fashion Show, Colombian designer Michell Vera will join the event, strengthening connections among the fashion industries of El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia. Nicaragua Diseña will also return for its fourth consecutive year.Salvadoran talent will remain at the heart of the event. CONAMYPE and Clúster Smoda will join nine Salvadoran designers and artisans for a presentation celebrating craftsmanship, cultural identity and tradition. Students from the Fashion Design program at Universidad Francisco Gavidia will also present their work, providing emerging designers with professional runway exposure.Charlie Mendoza, winner of Moda Por Una Causa's“Manos a la Moda” Fashion Lab and design competition, will present his collection before taking his work to México Fashion Show in Cancún in November.The evening will conclude with a presentation by Salvadoran designer Mónica Arguedas, dedicating the closing moment to the country's creative talent.The runway will feature 45 models - 20 men and 25 women - including international participants from Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, China, the United States and Argentina. The lineup will also include models with experience working with major international fashion houses, including Dolce & Gabbana.Beyond the runway, Moda Por Una Causa seeks to strengthen El Salvador's creative ecosystem and position SanSalvador's Historic Center as a destination for fashion tourism, connecting the country's designers and creative professionals with international platforms, audiences and new opportunities.As the platform continues its international expansion, Moda Por Una Causa plans to broaden regional participation in 2027, with Panama, Honduras and the Dominican Republic among the markets targeted for future involvement.Moda Por Una Causa is a Salvadoran fashion and creative platform dedicated to connecting fashion, culture, social responsibility and international collaboration while creating opportunities for emerging and established talent across the creative industries.

Juan Carlos Najarro

Moda Por Una Causa

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Moda Por Una Causa Celebrates Sixth Edition with International Runway Show News Provided By Too much Pr October 07, 2026, 05:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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