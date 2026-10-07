Long An International Port Strengthens Regional Maritime And Logistics Connectivity As Asean Ports & Logistics 2027 Host

ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027 will be held in Vietnam from March 23-25, 2027

Operations at Long An International Port serve diverse cargo types, including containers, general cargo, bulk cargo, industrial machinery, equipment, and project cargo

Long An International Port is part of an integrated development master plan comprising an industrial park, urban area, and seaport in Tan Tap Commune, Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam.

Long An International Port named Host Port of ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027, March 23–25 in Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting Vietnam's growing logistics sector.

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Long An International Port will bring Vietnam's port and logistics sector into the regional spotlight as the Host Port of ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027, to be held from March 23 to 25, 2027, in Ho Chi Minh City. The event will bring together stakeholders from the region's port, shipping, logistics and supply chain sectors to exchange insights on maritime connectivity, infrastructure development, digital transformation, green growth, and opportunities for cooperation across ASEAN.ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027 comes at a time when global supply chains continue to face significant disruptions, placing greater emphasis on resilience, logistics efficiency, and well-connected port infrastructure. As the Host Port, Long An International Port aims to help strengthen ties between Vietnam and the wider ASEAN maritime and logistics community, while creating greater opportunities for business dialogue, knowledge exchange, and regional partnerships.Tay Ninh Expands Industrial, Logistics And Maritime ConnectivityTay Ninh is emerging as an integrated industrial and commercial hub linking Southeastern Vietnam, the Mekong Delta, the Cambodian border region and maritime trade routes through Long An International Port. With 51 established industrial parks and 60 industrial clusters, the province's continued industrial and trade growth is driving greater demand for logistics infrastructure and efficient cargo flows connecting production areas and border gates with seaports.Within this emerging network, Long An International Port is strengthening its role as a key logistics gateway, supporting cargo flows and closer links between Tay Ninh, Southern Vietnam's major economic centers and regional markets.Long An International Port Strengthens Port And Logistics CapabilitiesThe Port is a Class I seaport with a planned area of 147 hectares, currently operating seven berths with a total continuous quay length of 1,670 meters and can accommodate vessels of up to 70,000 DWT. It is supported by an integrated system of yards, warehouses, cargo-handling equipment such as STS and RTG cranes, and comprehensive logistics services.As part of Dongtam Group 's integrated development strategy, Long An International Port is closely linked with Southeast Asia Industrial Park, logistics operations, and industrial services, forming an integrated manufacturing–logistics–seaport value chain.Mr. Vo Quoc Huy, Chairman of Long An International Port, said,“The value of an ecosystem lies not in its individual components, but in how effectively they work together as an integrated solution for businesses. At Long An International Port, we aim to bring together manufacturing, industrial parks, logistics, and seaport services to give businesses greater flexibility, reduce intermediate steps, and improve supply chain efficiency.”Supply Chains Are Evolving, Creating New Demands For Logistics InfrastructureCarrying more than 80% of global merchandise trade, maritime transport is increasingly affected by geopolitical tensions, conflicts in key regions, disruptions along major shipping routes, and rising energy and transportation costs. Against this backdrop, ASEAN continues to maintain its growth momentum, with manufacturing, exports and investment remaining key drivers of the region's role in global supply chains.In Vietnam, developing integrated logistics infrastructure, strengthening regional and international connectivity, alongside digital transformation and green development, has become increasingly important to improving logistics efficiency and national competitiveness. These trends are also creating new demands on seaports in terms of connectivity, technology and operational efficiency.Asean Ports & Logistics 2027: Expanding Regional ConnectionsASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027 is expected to create new opportunities for government agencies, businesses and industry partners to connect, exchange experience, explore solutions, and identify opportunities for cooperation across the region's port, logistics and supply chain sectors.According to Mr. Vo Quoc Huy,“Hosting ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027 gives Long An International Port an opportunity not only to showcase its capabilities, integrated ecosystem, and development direction, but more importantly, to bring regional stakeholders together and help strengthen the linkages of Tay Ninh and Vietnam with ASEAN and global markets.”Through its role as Host Port, Long An International Port aims to support this transformation by linking industry, logistics, and maritime trade, while using ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027 to strengthen regional cooperation and contribute towards shaping Vietnam's evolving port and logistics capabilities.ABOUT LONG AN INTERNATIONAL PORTLong An International Port is located in Tan Tap Commune, Tay Ninh Province, along the Soai Rap River, approximately 20 km from the East Sea. Spanning 147 hectares, the port currently operates seven berths with a total continuous quay length of 1,670 meters and can accommodate vessels of up to 70,000 DWT. The port continues to invest in infrastructure, equipment, technology, and an integrated range of port and logistics services.The port is part of an integrated industrial park, urban area, and seaport development, creating a platform that links manufacturing, logistics, and trade. Long An International Port is positioned to serve as a logistics gateway connecting Southeastern Vietnam, the Mekong Delta, and the Cambodian border region with international markets, while forming an integral part of Dongtam Group's integrated development ecosystem.ABOUT ASEAN PORTS & LOGISTICS 2027ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027 will take place from 23 to –25 March 2027 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with Long An International Port serving as the Host Port. The event will bring together stakeholders from the port, shipping, logistics, and supply chain sectors, providing a platform to exchange insights on industry trends, solutions, and opportunities for cooperation across ASEAN.

ROSE CASTILLO YAP

LONG AN INTERNATIONAL PORT

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Long An International Port Strengthens Regional Maritime And Logistics Connectivity As Asean Ports & Logistics 2027 Host News Provided By LONG AN PORT JSC October 07, 2026, 05:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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