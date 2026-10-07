As Religion's Decline Stalls, D.C. Church Examines The Difference Between Appearing Successful And Being Faithful

2027 Being the Church One-Day Conference

"National faith leaders and scholars convene at Walker Memorial for "Being the Church 2027," built around the countercultural theme "Foolishness of the Cross.""

- Rev. Ademuyiwa T. BamiduroWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American church attendance has been declining for decades, but recent research suggests that the decline has finally started to level off. Walker Memorial Baptist Church (WMBC), a 135-year-old congregation in Northwest Washington, isn't treating that as a reason to celebrate. Instead, the church is using the moment to confront a harder question: what, exactly, is the church asking the people who stay, return - and even those who are new - to do?That question sits at the center of the 2027 Being the Church One-Day Conference, Walker Memorial's national conference, now in its fourth year, set for Saturday, January 23, 2027. The answer is simple: The core requirements of the Christian faith-sacrifice and discomfort-looks, by any worldly measure, unwise and foolish. The 2027 Conference-in-person at the church's historic sanctuary at 2020 13th Street NW, and available via webcast-will explore these Christian practices that are counter-cultural and run against popular thought. Early registration is open now at wmbcdc.Since launching in 2024, the Being the Church One-Day Conference has grown from a single day of teaching into a fixture of the city's faith calendar and has tackled some of the most pressing issues confronting Christians in today's world: in 2024, studying the foundations of ministry practice; in 2025, asking whether the Bible itself is“a blessing or a burden”; and, in 2026, dissecting the intersection between poverty and public policy. Past speakers have included internationally renowned theologians and scholars, as well as a sitting U.S. Senator with expertise in public policy.The 2027 theme takes its name from the Apostle Paul's letter to the Corinthian church, which calls the message of the cross“foolishness to those who are perishing” but“the power of God” to those being saved. Organizers say the theme is a direct challenge to a culture - inside and outside the Church - that prizes influence, efficiency, and appearing successful. The Conference will make the case that practices routinely dismissed as impractical or naive - among them radical forgiveness, public confrontation of injustice, and suffering on someone else's behalf - are the actual mechanics of how faith changes communities and lives, even when outward appearances appear unimpressive. Such practices are the believer's mandate, and should be prioritized among what churches are welcoming people back to do.“America keeps asking why fewer people are showing up to church, but that's the wrong question. The real question is what we're asking people to show up for. If all we have to offer is a more convenient, more polished version of something people can already find anywhere else, we've got nothing they actually need. But if it's a community willing to look foolish for somebody else's freedom, somebody else's forgiveness, somebody else's next meal - that's the whole point,” said the Rev. Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro, Senior Pastor of Walker Memorial Baptist Church.This year's speakers include Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, who along with Rev. Dr. Gabby Cudjoe-Wilkes, will speak about the foolishness of spiritual discipline; Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III will confront the foolishness of criminal justice reform; and Reverend Allison Henderson-Brooks will address the foolishness of God's wisdom. Also speaking: Reverend Joel C. Gregory, Ph.D. will lecture on the foolishness of preaching; the Reverend Robert Smith, Jr., Ph.D. will tackle the foolishness of forgiveness; and Rev. Dr. William H. Curtis will unpack the foolishness of redemptive suffering.New this year, the conference will continue beyond the closing session. Through a companion track called the“Christport Journey,” registrants can choose one of six themes tied to the conference's lectures and commit to monthly spiritual and practical engagement and quarterly video check-ins that run through January 2028. Christport is designed to test whether a registrant's convictions hold up over a year, not just an afternoon.Members of the press interested in covering the Being the Church One-Day Conference, including speaking with Reverend Bamiduro should contact Kelly Davidson using the information below.About Walker Memorial Baptist ChurchWalker Memorial Baptist Church, founded in 1891, is a prayerful congregation, walking in the spirit, and bringing souls to Christ. Situated in the historic U Street Corridor since 1906, Walker Memorial is a beacon of faith and community impact. With a rich history and a commitment to transformative leadership, the church continues to serve as a spiritual home for its members and a force for positive change in the community. For more information, visit

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Walker Memorial Baptist Church

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As Religion's Decline Stalls, D.C. Church Examines the Difference Between Appearing Successful and Being Faithful News Provided By Walker Memorial Baptist Church October 07, 2026, 05:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion



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