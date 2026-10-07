KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION Founder Seiji Kawajiri Awarded Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon for Kyoto City Support

Seiji Kawajiri

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recognized by the Cabinet Office for Contributions to Cultural Development and Public Interest in Kyoto City

KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION pleased to announce that Seiji Kawajiri, Founder of the public interest incorporated foundation KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, has been awarded the "Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon" (Konju Hosho) under Japan's national commendation system in recognition of his substantial personal donation to Kyoto City and his significant contributions to the public interest.

■ Background and Purpose of the Award

Seiji Kawajiri has actively engaged in social contribution activities through the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated foundation, including providing the Kawajiri Scholarship to university students who excel academically but face financial difficulties in paying tuition.

In Fiscal Year 2024 (Reiwa 6), out of deep empathy for the development of the local community and the promotion of municipal administration advocated by Kyoto City, Mr. Kawajiri donated 10 million yen to the city. This donation was officially recognized as having contributed significantly to the enhancement of the local public interest, leading to the conferment of the Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon by the Cabinet Office.

■ What is the Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon

The Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon (Konju Hosho) is one of Japan's national honors, conferred by the Decoration Bureau of the Cabinet Office upon individuals who have donated private funds for the public good.

■ Overview of the Honor

・Recipient:Seiji Kawajiri

・Honor Conferred:Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon

・Date of Conferment:March 25, 2026

・Recipient of Donation:Kyoto City

・Timing of Donation:Fiscal Year 2024

・Donation Amount:10,000,000 yen

■ About Seiji Kawajiri

Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association certified by the Cabinet Office. KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association, which offers scholarships to support university students who excel academically but have difficulty affording tuition. Kawajiri also supports the DANDELION PROJECT, an art initiative that connects locations and people around world, and has contributed to the establishment of THE GALLERY HARAJUKU. As an active new-generation gallerist, Mr. Kawajiri supports artists who are leading the latest trends in the arts and culture. Guided by the principle of "making the world a better place," Mr. Kawajiri is active in the fields such as education, arts & culture, food, and more. Mr. Kawajiri is also the author of GLOBAL CITIZEN: 7 Rules to Achieve Your Dreams Authentically as a World-Class Citizen.

Seiji Kawajiri Official Website:

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