Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To Jeffrey Archer, Recalls 'Priceless Memory' Of Meeting Legendary Author

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher mourned the sad demise of celebrated British writer Jeffrey Archer.

He remembered their brief but memorable meeting at the Emirates Literature Festival in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, the 'Special 26' actor shared a photograph from their meeting and recalled how he had presented Archer with his first book, 'The Best Thing About You Is You.' Describing the encounter as“one of the highlights” of his life, Kher said he remains a great admirer of Archer's writing and reflected on the significance of the author holding his book.

Sharing their picture, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...' actor wrote,“Thank you, Mr. Jeffrey Archer, for the priceless memory! Deeply saddened by the passing of the great storyteller, #JeffreyArcher. I have been, and will always remain, a great admirer of his writing. Books like Kane and Abel and Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less showed his extraordinary ability to draw readers into a world they never wanted to leave.”

“I had the opportunity to meet him at the Emirates Literature Festival in Dubai and present him with my first book, The Best Thing About You Is You. It was a brief yet very important meeting for me! One of the highlights of my life.”

The 71-year-old actor added,“Looking at this photograph today, what touches me most is that he is holding my book in his hand. A writer whose books I had held with such admiration was now holding mine. There was something so beautiful about that moment. I was an actor and a first-time author, but beside him, I was simply an excited admirer.”

“We had a lovely chat. I remember asking him what he considered the most important thing for a writer. What stayed with me from his answer was“the importance of memory” and“imagination.” Those words have remained with me ever since. Today, my memory takes me back to that meeting, while his imagination lives on through his stories.”

Anupam went on to state,“We all know that everyone has to go one day. Yet, when someone we admire is suddenly no longer here, we feel a vacuum that this knowledge cannot fill. An old photograph becomes more precious. A brief conversation returns with unexpected clarity. And we wish we could have that moment once more.”

The 'Special 26' actor concluded his post, writing,“Thank you, Mr. Archer, for your stories, your warmth, and for holding my first book with such kindness. It is a memory I will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to your family and to the countless readers who feel this loss. Rest in peace. You will always have an admirer in me.”

British author and former politician Jeffrey Archer passed away on October 5, 2026, at the age of 86.