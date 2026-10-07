Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks PM Modi's 25 Years With Sand Art Tribute

Sand Art Tribute for 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

It's a milestone that marks 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public service, and on the special occasion, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture to mark PM Modi's journey in public life. Through his artwork, Pattnaik paid tribute to PM Modi's 25 years of service and his vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Speaking to ANI, the sand artist said the Prime Minister's journey from Gujarat to leading the country has been driven by a commitment to public service.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dedicated to public service for 25 years, driven by the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. Today, the entire world has its eyes on India, observing the journey that began in Gujarat and continues with his efforts to build a developed nation as Prime Minister,” Pattnaik said.

Pattnaik also said the sand sculpture was his way of acknowledging the Prime Minister's work and vision for the country. Calling it a tribute through“our art”, he said the artwork reflects the dedication he believes PM Modi has shown towards public service.“Through our art, we pay tribute to Prime Minister Modi and his vision; we honor the dedication and service he offers to the nation, and we stand with him in this mission,” he added.

25 Years as Head of Government

The milestone traces back to October 7, 2001, when Narendra Modi first took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, before leading the BJP to a historic mandate in the 2014 general elections and subsequently securing three terms as Prime Minister of India.

To mark 25 years as head of government, Prime Minister Modi, on Wednesday, offered prayers at Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi's Sarojini Nagar and renewed his commitment to serve the country with utmost dedication.

Cabinet Lauds 'Nation First' Approach

Earlier, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating PM Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government. The resolution described the journey as one guided by the principles of 'Nation First' and 'Citizen First', while highlighting the three mandates he received in Gujarat and three successive Lok Sabha victories.

Titled 'From Gujarat to India: A development vision grows', the resolution highlighted how initiatives launched during PM Modi's tenure in Gujarat were later taken to the national level. It cited SWAGAT, through which he personally heard citizens' grievances, and PRAGATI, which brought governments together to review stalled projects and address implementation hurdles. (ANI)

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