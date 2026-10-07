J&K School's Harud Fest Aims To Equip Students With Livelihood Skills

Fostering Self-Reliance Through Skill-Based Education

The PM SHRI Government Higher Secondary School Tether in Banihal organised a Harud Festival with a focus on skill-based education, entrepreneurship and making students self-reliant. The initiative aimed to provide students with practical, hands-on learning opportunities and encourage them to explore avenues beyond conventional academic education.

Principal PM SHRI Govt Higher Secondary School Tether Banihal Ab Rehman Bhat said the true objective is to equip students with skills that can help them build a livelihood and remain confident about their future. A similar initiative organised a few months ago received an encouraging response from students. Some students who invested around Rs 1,000 reportedly generated returns of nearly Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 through their efforts.

The organizers emphasized that education should not be limited to obtaining academic degrees. With limited employment opportunities and growing unemployment, students need practical and vocational skills that can help them become economically independent.

A Platform for Practical Learning

As part of the Harud Festival, food stalls, craft displays and skilled artisans were brought together, allowing students to learn directly through practical activities. The initiative also stressed the importance of introducing vocational learning at the secondary and higher-secondary levels, enabling students to develop skills alongside their formal education.

The organisers said that while academic qualifications remain important, practical skills can provide young people with alternative livelihood opportunities, whether through a small business, a shop, a food stall, handicrafts or a venture operated from home. They also highlighted the growing challenges faced by unemployed youth, saying that prolonged unemployment and uncertainty can contribute to frustration, hopelessness and mental health struggles. The message from the event was clear: skill development can give young people confidence, independence and a greater sense of purpose.

Nurturing a Business Mindset from School

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Principal Ab Rehman Bhat emphasised that transitioning from basic academic events to structured skill showcases helps nurture a genuine business mindset early on.

"Previously we organised an event under the name of 'Food Festival', and today we have organised the same event under the name 'Harud Festival'. Its sole purpose is to instil business acumen, skills, and entrepreneurship in children to develop a business mindset and teach them how to conduct business so they acquire skills. In this way, a passion for business is nurtured in children. Along with completing their secondary or higher secondary education, they can naturally become self-reliant and self-employed in society," he said.

Participant Perspectives

Taufiq Umar from Tetar Banihal highlighted the critical need for skill-building platforms given today's competitive job market. "I am a videographer, photographer, and cinematographer. I have a 3-year diploma and completed a course in videography. Today, getting a job is very difficult. In this current climate, finding employment isn't easy, which is why events like this festival in schools are held-so students who can't usually display their skills get a platform to build them. Here, students showcase calligraphy, crafts, barbecues, and more. Even if someone doesn't secure a traditional job, they can open their own shop," he said.

Zeenat from Khoshipora, Anantnag, shared her experience exhibiting her handcrafted items and products at the event. "As you can see here, I have made resin art products, flower bouquets, frames, and jam, and I handle the marketing for them. The teachers here supported us greatly, and the students bought many of our products. I felt really good coming here. It gave me a great opportunity to present and share my work and talent with everyone," she said.

The Harud Festival at PM SHRI GHSS Tether thus served as an important platform to promote skill-based education, entrepreneurship and self-reliance among students, encouraging them to transform their talents into meaningful livelihood opportunities. (ANI)

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