INDIA Bloc To Seek CEC Meeting After Protest Over Electoral Rolls

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited Opposition members of Parliament for a lunch meeting at 1 PM in the national capital, where lawmakers are set to sign a letter seeking an appointment with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, sources said on Wednesday.

The move comes after INDIA bloc leaders marched towards Nirvachan Sadan on October 6 to protest against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition's 'Save Democracy' Campaign

Earlier in an official post the Congress party said, "The Constitution and democracy are paramount. Until the Constitution and democracy are fully protected from every anti-people and anti-national force, our struggle will continue."

The INDIA bloc has been demanding answers from the Election Commission over the issue and has accused the poll panel of failing to address its concerns. The Opposition's protest formed part of its broader“Save Democracy” campaign.

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties had marched towards Nirvachan Sadan but were stopped by barricades. The protest was followed by a sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan, where Rahul Gandhi claimed that around 300 Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and submit their concerns.

Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were later detained by Delhi Police.

Election Commission Clarifies Stance

Following the protest, the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified that no political party had sought an appointment with the poll panel until 4 pm. In a statement issued, the ECI said Delhi Police informed it around 4 pm that a delegation of about 240 MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and submit a memorandum at the Parliament House Annexe.

The poll panel said it considered the proposed venue and the manner in which the meeting was sought“unusual” in view of its established protocol.

ECI's Statement on Appointment Request

“Earlier, during the march of certain political parties towards the Election Commission, it was learnt through the media that some Members of Parliament wished to meet the Commission along with their delegation. With regard to today's developments, it is clarified that, till 4.00 PM today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission,” the ECI stated.

“Thereafter, at around 4.00 PM, information was received from Delhi Police that a delegation of MPs, led by the Hon'ble Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, wished to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum,” the statement read.

The Election Commission said it later considered sending its most senior executive officer to the venue to receive the memorandum from the Opposition MPs, but the offer was rejected.

(ANI)

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