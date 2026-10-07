MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) McMaster University's DeGroote School of Business Closes the Market

October 06, 2026 4:58 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Susan Tighe, President and Vice-Chancellor, McMaster University ("McMaster") and Khaled Hassanein, Dean, DeGroote School of Business ("DeGroote"), joined Kelsey Gunderson, Head of TMX Markets Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, TMX Group, at McMaster in Hamilton, to close the market and celebrate the opening of the brand-new McLean Centre for Collaborative Discovery.



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The DeGroote School of Business is a leader in experiential business education and research, bringing together students, faculty and industry partners to tackle challenges facing today's business leaders. As Canada's leading experiential business school, DeGroote offers innovative undergraduate, graduate and executive programs that emphasize collaboration, analytics and leadership development.

DeGroote is home to almost 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students and delivers future-ready graduates who excel in fast-paced corporate environments, making the School an invaluable partner for strategic corporate recruitment and executive development. Holding AACSB accreditation, the highest standard for business schools worldwide, DeGroote combines leading-edge research and academic rigour with new ways of learning, brought to life in spaces like the new McLean Centre for Collaborative Discovery. This facility includes dedicated learning hubs where students can work on real challenges alongside community partners, alumni and peers from across McMaster. Here students can learn job-ready skills in entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, data analytics, sustainability, finance, social impact, marketing and leadership.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kellie Rabak

Director, Marketing and Communications

DeGroote School of Business

McMaster University

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905-978-2152

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange