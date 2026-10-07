Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2026 Concludes Successfully
| Venture fund
| Profile
| Alibaba Hong Kong
Entrepreneurs Fund
| A HK$1 billion venture fund under Alibaba Group; has invested in 84 start-ups and nurtured seven unicorns
| Clee Capital
| A Hong Kong venture fund focused on start-up and private equity investment
| Click Ventures
| A pioneer Hong Kong early-stage technology investor; now invests in 20 funds as a family office
| W2 Venture Partners
| Venture fund (profile to be supplemented)
| Gobi Partners GBA
| A pan-Asian venture platform managing about US$2 billion, with cumulative investments in more than 400 companies
| GT Healthcare Capital Partners
| A Hong Kong healthcare investment fund with investments across North America and Europe
| HKSTP Ventures
| The corporate venture arm of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, investing directly in seed to Series A start-ups
| MindWorks Capital
| A Hong Kong pan-Asian venture fund focused on logistics, fintech and enterprise technology
| Ryoden Medical Holdings
| A Hong Kong healthcare family office investing in biotechnology and regenerative medicine
| Seveno Capital
| A Singapore longevity and health-technology fund with US$70 million in committed capital over five years
| Verge HealthTech Fund
| A Hong Kong and Singapore digital-health venture fund with investments across 17 countries
Annex 2: Attending guests (in no particular order)
| Guest
| Title
| Guest
| Title
| Ms Chan Hoi-yee
| Director, Office of the Vice Chairman, Esquel Group
| Ms Ilaria Chan
| Chair, Tech For Good Institute
| Ms Clara Chan
| Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited
| Ms Chan Nga-ying
| Former CNBC anchor
| Ms Bonnie Y Chan, JP
| Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
| Mr James Chau
| President, China-United States Exchange Foundation, and World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Sustainable Development Goals
| Ms Irene Chow
| School Partnership Advisor, Academy for Educational Development and Innovation (AEDI), The Education University of Hong Kong
| Mr Bryan Che
| Chief Strategy Officer, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
| Mr Adrian Chan, MH
| Vice-Chairman, Hong Kong Direct Subsidy Scheme Schools Council
| Mrs Carrie Cheng, JP
| Founder, Future Leaders Foundation
| Dr Cheung Kwok-kwan, SBS, JP
| Deputy Secretary for Justice, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
| Mr Kevin Choi, JP
| Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry
| Ms Cindy Chow
| Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund
| Dr Kevin Lau, MH
| Founding Convenor, Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy
| Mr Lau Tak-ho
| Senior Vice President and Head of Group Business Development, Bullish, and Chairman, Consensus
| Ms Ellana Lee
| Senior Vice President, Managing Editor, Asia Pacific, and Global Head of Productions, CNN
| Professor King Li
| Founding Dean, School of Medicine, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
| Professor Lo Yuk-lam, BBS
| Founding President, Hong Kong Biotechnology Organisation
| Mr Raymond Lui
| Senior Vice President (Start-ups), Sector Specialist Group, Invest Hong Kong
| Ms Michelle Ma
| Founder, JM Edu Consulting
| Professor Frederick Ma, GBS, JP
| Chairman, Hong Kong Trade Development Council
| Professor Charles Ng
| Vice-President for Institutional Advancement, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
| Mr Samuel Rhee
| Co-founder, Chairman and Group Chief Investment Officer, Endowus
| Dr Sit Wai-nga
| Director, Health and Strategic Partnerships, FWD Group
| Professor Anthony Wu, GBS, JP
| Former Chairman, Hospital Authority, and Non-executive Chairman,
| Ms Elaine Yu
| Business Journalist
| Ms Jeanne Cheng, JP
| District Officer (Central and Western)
| Dr Elsie Leung, GBM, JP
| Former Secretary for Justice, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
| Professor Teresa Cheng, GBM, GBS, SC, JP
| Secretary-General, International Organization for Mediation, and former Secretary for Justice
| The Hon Tommy Cheung, GBM, GBS, JP
| Non-official Member, Executive Council
| The Hon Dr Lam Ching-choi, GBS, JP
| Non-official Member, Executive Council
| The Hon Chan Hoi-fung, BBS, MH, JP
| Legislative Council Member
| The Hon Chan Kin-por, GBM, GBS, JP
| Non-official Member, Executive Council
| The Hon Nixie Lam
| Legislative Council Member
| Mr Andrew Yao, SBS, JP
| Hong Kong Deputy to the 14th National People's Congress
| Professor Herman Hu, GBS, JP
| Hong Kong Deputy to the 14th National People's Congress
| Mr Gordon Lam
| Hong Kong Deputy to the 14th National People's Congress
| Mr Chan Chung-ni, SBS, JP
| Hong Kong Deputy to the 14th National People's Congress
| Mr Ho Hon-kuen, BBS, MH
| Hong Kong Member, 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
| Mr Tu Haiming, BBS
| Hong Kong Member, 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
| Mr Kung Wing-tak
| Hong Kong Member, 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
| Dr Lo Kam-wing, BBS, JP
| Hong Kong Member, 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and President, The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong
| Mr Li Tai-chong, SBS, OM, JP
| Member, National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
| The Hon Lam Wai-chuen
| Legislative Council Member
| The Hon Lau Man-kwan, JP
| Legislative Council Member
| The Hon Chong Ho-fung
| Legislative Council Member
| The Hon Lee Kwong-yu, MH
| Legislative Council Member
| The Hon Leung Tsz-wing, MH
| Legislative Council Member
| Mr Ng Yuk-yeung
| Hong Kong Member, 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
| The Hon Fong Kwok-shan
| Legislative Council Member
| The Hon Lau Ka-keung, BBS, MH, JP
| Legislative Council Member
| The Hon Revd Canon Peter Koon, SBS, JP
| Legislative Council Member
| Mr Pablo Macedo Riba
| Consul General of Mexico in Hong Kong
| Dr Esteban Ramírez González
| Consul General of Mexico in Hong Kong
| Mr Alberto Martínez
| Representative, Consulate General of Spain in Hong Kong
| Ms Silvia Civera
| Representative, Consulate General of Spain in Hong Kong
| Mr Javier Sampedro
| Commercial Representative, Consulate General of Spain in Hong Kong
| Mr Juha Niemi
| Consul General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao
| Mr O'Brien Ernesto Guerra Córdova
| Consul General of Venezuela in Hong Kong
| Mr Ammala Saenchonghack
| Consul General of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in Hong Kong
| Mr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh
| Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong
| Mr Yos Sokhemrin
| Consul General of Cambodia in Hong Kong
| Mr Maurits Ter Kulve
| Consul General of the Netherlands in Hong Kong
| Ms Lim Kim Suan
| Consul General of Brunei Darussalam in Hong Kong
| Mr Hassan Doutaghi
| Consul General of Iran in Hong Kong
| Mr Ali Abdulla Al-Hitmi
| Deputy Consul General of Qatar in Hong Kong
| Ms Helen Silvester
| British Council
| Mr Wilhelm Brauner
| Belgium-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce
| Professor Sin Kuen-fung, MH
| Co-Executive Director, Academy for Educational Development and Innovation, The Education University of Hong Kong
| Mr Lam Siu-hong, JP
| Commissioner for Youth, Home and Youth Affairs Bureau
| Mr Arnold Lau
| Assistant Director-General, Invest Hong Kong
| Professor James Dai
| Associate Dean of Students, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
| Dr Chan Pui-yin
| Vice-President, Hong Kong Medical Association
| Ms Cecilia Ho
| Chief Executive, Lee Hysan Foundation
| Mr Quentin Merour
| Consulate General of France in Hong Kong
| Ms Christine Ma Lau
| Founder and Principal, JEMS Character Academy
| Ms Agnes Chan, BBS
| Senior Advisor, Office of the Chairman, Greater China, EY
| Ms Melissa Pang, BBS, MH, JP
| Former President, The Law Society of Hong Kong, and Member, National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
| Mr Patrick Yeung
| Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce
| Ms Kimberly Kwok
| Founder, Mighty Oaks
| Mr Larry Chiang
| Founder and Chief Executive Officer, International Finance Capital Group Limited
| Ms Sophia Kao, GBS, JP
| Former Chairperson, Women's Commission, and founding Chairperson, Financial Reporting Council
| Ms Marie Mercy
| Consulate General of France in Hong Kong
| Mr Peter Shum
| Deputy Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Industries
| Mr Daryl Lin
| JCI Hong Kong
| Mr Jacky Chung
| Hong Kong Trade Development Council (represented by Mr Andrew Chui)
| Mr Silas Chu
| Hong Kong Trade Development Council
| Mr Lot Chan
| Assistant Director of Health (Preparatory Office for Centre for Medical Products Regulation)
| Dr Jeff Lee
| Head of the Health Informatics and Technology Office
|
|
Hashtag: # #GYPS2026
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy
Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy is a community organisation founded in 2023 by young professionals in Hong Kong. It seeks to serve as a bridge between Hong Kong and the world, uniting Hong Kong young people globally through a range of exchange activities and cultivating an overseas youth network that supports "Hong Kong opportunities". The organisation brings together more than 120 young professionals across finance, real estate, building surveying, manufacturing, environmental protection, healthcare, law, accounting and technology, and works closely with professional bodies, industry associations and the media. Through monthly salons and online exchanges with the Greater Bay Area, Southeast Asia and countries along the Belt and Road, it promotes understanding of the development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Chinese Mainland, explores opportunities for collaboration, and ultimately aims to build a stronger network of professional youth and deepen exchange and cooperation with young people around the world.
Ms. Casey Tang / Ms. Joyce Chau, Stimulus Consulting Group
Tel: +852-3595 5938 / +852-3595 5953
Email: ... / ...
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