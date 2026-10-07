Visiting Fellow, School of Communication, University of Technology Sydney

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Dr Shirleene Robinson AM is an historian and curator. She is currently a Visiting Fellow in the School of Communication and Social Sciences at the University of Technology Sydney.

She has also been an Associate Professor of Modern History and Vice Chancellor's Innovation Fellow at Macquarie University. Prior to this she has held academic research and teaching positions at Bond University and the University of Queensland, as well as the Rydon Fellowship in Australian Politics and Political History at the Menzies Centre for Australian Studies, King's College London, and visiting fellowships at the Australian Studies Centre, Inner Mongolia University, China and University of Wales, UK.

2011–present Vice Chancellor's Innovation Fellow, Macquarie University

2003 University of Queensland, PhD (History)

ExperienceEducationHonours

Member of the Order of Australia