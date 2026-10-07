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Explosions Heard In Kyiv For Second Time Overnight

Explosions Heard In Kyiv For Second Time Overnight


2026-10-07 01:05:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force detected several ballistic missiles heading toward the capital.

An air raid alert remains in effect in Kyiv due to the missile threat.

Read also: Russian ballistic attack: Explosions heard in Kyiv and Dnipro

As reported, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles this night, and explosions were heard in Kyiv and Dnipro.

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