Explosions Heard In Kyiv For Second Time Overnight
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force detected several ballistic missiles heading toward the capital.
An air raid alert remains in effect in Kyiv due to the missile threat.Read also: Russian ballistic attack: Explosions heard in Kyiv and Dnipro
As reported, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles this night, and explosions were heard in Kyiv and Dnipro.
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