Russian Forces Attack Transport Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia
"Due to the consequences of the attack, traffic may be temporarily restricted on certain sections of roads," he warned.Read also: Russian drone strikes vehicle in Mykolaiv region, injuring two people
The official urged people to take this into account when traveling and to follow official information.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 6, Russian forces struck a warehouse facility in Zaporizhzhia, killing a man.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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