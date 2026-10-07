Russian Forces Attack Transport Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"Due to the consequences of the attack, traffic may be temporarily restricted on certain sections of roads," he warned.

Russian drone strikes vehicle in Mykolaiv region, injuring two people

The official urged people to take this into account when traveling and to follow official information.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 6, Russian forces struck a warehouse facility in Zaporizhzhia, killing a man.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine