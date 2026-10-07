Apartment Buildings Damaged In Kremenchuk As Result Of Missile Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

According to him, "during the massive missile attack, a strike was recorded in a residential area of Kremenchuk. Apartment buildings were damaged."

All emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. Information about any casualties is being clarified.

Russian drone strikes vehicle in Mykolaiv region, injuring two people

Diakivnych also noted that Russian forces struck one of the enterprises in Kremenchuk district.

As Ukrinform reported, two people were killed in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district as a result of a Russian attack overnight on October 7.

Photo: Regional Military Administration