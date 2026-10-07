Coworking Vs. Private Offices In Taipei: Choosing The Right Workspace For A Growing Team

October 7, 2026 - TAIPEI, TAIWAN - when a company first sets up in Taipei, a few flexible desks may be all it needs. As the team grows, its needs change. Calls become more frequent, colleagues spend more time together, and client meetings become a regular part of the week. The right choice between coworking and a private office depends on those daily habits, not simply on team size.

A team of five whose members rarely come in on the same day may be comfortable in a shared workspace. Two people who spend much of the day discussing sensitive client work may prefer a room of their own. Look at a typical busy week before you compare floor plans.

Start with your working week

Count how many people are in the office at the same time, then consider what they do there. If team members use the space on different days and work largely on their own, coworking offers flexibility without paying for an office that sits empty. Occasional planning sessions or client meetings can be handled in a bookable room, provided one is available when you need it.

A private office may make more sense when colleagues work together most days, take frequent calls or need to leave equipment and materials set up. It gives the team a consistent base, although you should still check the room's layout and how much sound carries through its walls. Neither option should be judged from a photograph alone. Visit during working hours and see where people actually take calls and meet.

Compare the full monthly cost

A desk rate and an office rate are not directly comparable unless they cover the same needs. Frequent meeting room bookings or other charges could narrow that difference.

Ask for quotes based on your real schedule: the number of people present on busy days, meeting room hours, visitors, access times and any mail or address services. Check what is included, along with deposits, minimum commitments, notice periods and renewal terms. A private office may be worth the extra cost if it solves a daily problem; coworking may be the better value if the team uses the space only part of the week. Final prices and availability depend on the plan and room offered.

Think about clients and the next hire

If clients visit regularly, the journey to your office matters. Check the route from the MRT, the building entrance and the directions you would send to a first-time visitor. JIN SPACE is at 2F-1, No. 415, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City. Its published information describes it as approximately a four-minute walk from Taipei 101/World Trade Center MRT Station.

Your needs may also change within a few months. Ask whether you can add coworking memberships, move to a larger room or change plans, and what terms would apply. A future private office will still depend on availability, so it is best to understand the process without assuming a particular room will be open.

JIN SPACE lists coworking, private offices and meeting space among its options. When arranging a visit, share your busiest-day headcount, call and meeting patterns, and likely hiring plans. That gives the team a practical basis for recommending a space and providing a quote.

Frequently asked questions

Can a small team use coworking?

Yes. The key is whether everyone can find a seat when they need one and whether suitable rooms are available for calls and meetings. Confirm both before choosing a plan.

When is a private office worth considering?

When working together or speaking privately is part of the daily routine. Compare the total cost with the coworking setup your team would actually use.

Can we move from coworking to a private office later?

Possibly. Ask JIN SPACE about plan changes, contract terms and availability before you sign.

About JIN SPACE

JIN SPACE is a flexible workspace provider in Taipei offering coworking spaces, private offices, and meeting rooms for businesses, professionals, and growing teams. Located in Xinyi District, JIN SPACE provides practical workspace options designed to accommodate different working styles and evolving business needs.