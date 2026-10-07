Haringey Damp Investigation Highlights Hidden Leak Risks As London Specialists Record Increased Activity

MENAFN - GetNews)"London Leak Detection Specialists, Called In When the Plumber Cannot Find It"A Haringey investigation traced widespread damp to a slowly dripping washing-machine isolation valve. A combined review of London Leak Specialist and Emergency Repairs London records also found increased leak-related activity in September, led by Haringey, Camden and Hammersmith & Fulham.

London, United Kingdom - October 07, 2026 - A slowly dripping valve at a home in Haringey, N11 2AB, has highlighted how a small plumbing leak can cause widespread damp, with visible damage appearing some distance from its source.

London Leak Specialist investigated the property after persistent damp raised concerns about the extension's damp protection. The homeowner requested specialist testing to establish whether an active hidden leak was responsible.

The investigation identified a defective washing-machine isolation valve beneath the kitchen sink. Water had migrated through concealed floor and wall spaces, affecting areas beyond the immediate leak location.

The occupants had noticed damp several months earlier. Some of the most noticeable damage appeared across the room from the source, demonstrating why a damp patch's location alone may not reveal where water is escaping.

An investigation guided by evidence

The team combined moisture mapping, pressure testing and targeted inspection.

Cold-water testing revealed a loss of pressure. When the washing-machine isolation valve was isolated, the system held pressure. Inspection then confirmed a slow drip from the valve.

The defective valve was replaced, and subsequent testing showed the supply holding pressure. Additional tracer-gas testing did not identify another hidden leak in the pressurised pipework tested.

The case illustrates how specialist investigation can help distinguish plumbing leaks from other possible causes of damp before homeowners commit to remedial building work. Even after the source is repaired, affected materials may require professional drying before reinstatement.

September review shows increased leak-related activity

A review of CRM records across London Leak Specialist and Emergency Repairs London found that recorded leak-related work within London increased by approximately 17% in September compared with August 2026.

Haringey and Camden accounted for the largest shares of September activity, followed by Hammersmith & Fulham. Each borough's share of the combined September London leak-related records was:



Haringey: 14.8%

Camden: 14.8%

Hammersmith & Fulham: 11.1%

Ealing: 7.4%

Southwark: 7.4%

Westminster: 7.4%

Wandsworth: 7.4%

Croydon: 3.7%

Kensington & Chelsea: 3.7%

Hackney: 3.7%

Hounslow: 3.7%

Hillingdon: 3.7%

Enfield: 3.7%

Greenwich: 3.7% Waltham Forest: 3.7%

The review covers leak-related jobs scheduled during each month and marked complete in the CRM, including detection, investigation, repairs and follow-up visits. It describes the businesses' recorded service activity rather than separate affected households or London-wide leak prevalence. Work outside London boroughs is excluded, and percentages are rounded.

Choosing a specialist based on expertise

Homeowners investigating unexplained damp should ask how a contractor will establish the source, what evidence will be documented and what happens if the leak cannot be located.

Prominent placement in a paid Google advertisement does not, by itself, demonstrate leak-detection expertise. Relevant experience, appropriate diagnostic methods, clear reports and transparent charging terms give homeowners more useful information when choosing a contractor.

London Leak Specialist offers a “No Find, No Fee” guarantee: where a live leak is confirmed but the team cannot locate it, the detection time is not charged. Customers can review the guarantee and charging details before booking.

Media contact

Adrian N.

London Leak SpecialistTelephone: 020 7123 8560

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About London Leak Specialist

London Leak Specialist provides specialist leak detection and trace-and-access investigations across London. Depending on the investigation, methods include moisture mapping, pressure testing, thermal imaging, acoustic detection and tracer gas. Its investigations focus on establishing the source of water escape through diagnostic evidence. London Leak Specialist is the trading name of London Leak Specialist Ltd, company number 17437507.