HYROX Race Guides For 10 Cities Launch At Hybridtraining.Guide

MENAFN - GetNews)"HYROX race guides for 10 cities."A free training guide for HYROX athletes opens with city-by-city race guides, three planning calculators and plan overviews, published in five languages.

New York, NY - October 7, 2026 - Athletes preparing for their next HYROX race guide now have one at hybridtraining, an independent training site that launches with guides to 10 HYROX host cities: Anaheim, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Stuttgart. The site is free to use and published in English, German, French, Spanish and Italian.

Each city guide covers the race format, the divisions, station strategy for that venue and training resources in the area. Dates and venues are checked against the official HYROX calendar and carry a "last checked" date, because the schedule moves. Where a city has no date announced yet, the guide says so and points to the nearest races instead: Berlin's page, for example, lists Hamburg from 28 October to 1 November and Frankfurt from 10 to 13 December 2026.

HYROX itself is the reason the format travels well. Every race is the same eight 1 km runs alternating with eight workout stations, with the same distances and weights in every city, so a plan built for one venue works for the next. What changes is the hall, the climate and the logistics, and that is what the city guides are for.

Three free calculators sit alongside the guides. A finish predictor estimates a HYROX time from a recent 5K and division. A race-day pacing tool splits a goal time into per-kilometre targets across the eight runs, with an adjustment for hot, humid, dry or cool venues. A percentile tool estimates where a finish time lands in the field by division and age group. All three are presented as estimates, not measurements. The site also publishes overviews of three training plans: a 12-week plan for first-time racers, a 12-week intermediate plan for a sub-90 finish, and a 10-week hybrid strength and endurance block.

"Most people racing HYROX for the first time are not short of motivation, they are short of specifics: which weekend, which hall, what pace to hold on run five," said Thomas Prommer, who founded the site and races HYROX himself. "The guide puts the format, the venue and a realistic pacing plan in one place, and it tells you when a date is not confirmed rather than guessing."

Race listings beyond the featured cities come from a race calendar in the same group of sites, and the editorial side of the sport, from the glossary to the history of the hybrid athlete, lives on the sister site hybridathlete.

About hybridtraining

hybridtraining is an independent training guide for HYROX, Spartan, and CrossFit Games athletes: training plan overviews, calculators, HYROX race city guides, and gear guidance. Built in Ho Chi Minh City by the WTF portfolio.