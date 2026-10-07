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Ekanam Tower A Is Sold Out In Full, As Great Value Realty Opens Sales For Tower B In Noida 107
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 6, 2026: Great Value Realty, one of North India's trusted real estate developers, has marked a defining milestone this festive season with full sell-out of Tower A at Ekanam, its flagship ultra-luxury residential development in Sector 107, Noida. Elevating the festive fervour, Great Value Realty has announced the opening of Tower B for sales.
Ekanam comprises expansive 3 and 4 BHK residences ranging from 3,525 sq. ft. to 5,525 sq. ft. across three 46-storey towers. With Tower A fully sold, Tower B now offers discerning homebuyers an opportunity to become part of a landmark address conceived around Great
Value Realty's defining philosophy, 'Great is the New Norm', a belief that true luxury should be thoughtful, meaningful and enduring.
The milestone arrives amid the celebratory spirit of the festive season, adding significance to a project envisioned around the idea of“living with nature, not just beside it.” Ekanam brings
together architectural excellence, expansive residences, nature-integrated design and curated
experiences, creating a distinctive expression of contemporary luxury in Noida.
Conceptualised by global design and architecture firm Benoy, Ekanam is organised around a serene central lake, with cascading green terraces, sky gardens, floating terraces and organic
architectural forms. The development brings together an ecosystem of reputed partners and consultants, including Confluence Consultancy, which has conceptualised the nature-inspired clubhouse, along with Modarch India as Principal Architect and S. Bose for landscape design.
The project features approximately 1,00,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including a clubhouse with wellness, recreational and social spaces, indoor pool and spa, gym and yoga studios, art and music rooms, theatre, sports café and business centre. Its vertical landscape culminates in a floating garden and rooftop infinity pool on the 40th floor, the highest in Noida. Ekanam is also designed for IGBC Green Building certification, incorporating water conservation, vertical
greenery and natural ventilation.
About Great Value Realty
Great Value Realty (GVR) is a diversified real estate development company with a focus across residential, commercial & logistics real estate and a growing interest in premium and luxury
developments. The company headquartered in Saket, Delhi, was established in 2008 and is led under the able leadership of Mr. Manoj Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director and Mr.
Payas Agarwal, Director. Its operations are concentrated across Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Delhi, with an emerging presence in Mumbai.
Since its debut with Great Value Mall in Aligarh in 2008 and its residential entry with Sharanam in Sector 107, Noida, in 2010, the company's portfolio has grown to include Anandam in Noida, Sanctuary 105 in Gurgaon and Casa Uday in New Delhi, among others. It is currently developing
Eternia and Highlife 1 & 2 in Greater Noida, the ultra-luxury Ekanam in Noida. Across these developments, Great Value Realty has more than 6 million sq. ft. of residential development
and 2 million sq. ft. of warehousing across Delhi-NCR. Under the capable guidance of Mr. Payas
Agarwal, the company has gone from one active project to six in the last two years.
Great Value Realty's mission is to bring global-standard amenities, infrastructure and
experiences to India, pairing international standards with a close understanding of the Indian market. Guided by a customer-first philosophy that begins with customer aspirations, changing
lifestyles and real demand for space, the company is evolving into a professionally run, institution-quality organisation, recognised for quality, innovation, strategic thinking and consistent execution
Ekanam comprises expansive 3 and 4 BHK residences ranging from 3,525 sq. ft. to 5,525 sq. ft. across three 46-storey towers. With Tower A fully sold, Tower B now offers discerning homebuyers an opportunity to become part of a landmark address conceived around Great
Value Realty's defining philosophy, 'Great is the New Norm', a belief that true luxury should be thoughtful, meaningful and enduring.
The milestone arrives amid the celebratory spirit of the festive season, adding significance to a project envisioned around the idea of“living with nature, not just beside it.” Ekanam brings
together architectural excellence, expansive residences, nature-integrated design and curated
experiences, creating a distinctive expression of contemporary luxury in Noida.
Conceptualised by global design and architecture firm Benoy, Ekanam is organised around a serene central lake, with cascading green terraces, sky gardens, floating terraces and organic
architectural forms. The development brings together an ecosystem of reputed partners and consultants, including Confluence Consultancy, which has conceptualised the nature-inspired clubhouse, along with Modarch India as Principal Architect and S. Bose for landscape design.
The project features approximately 1,00,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including a clubhouse with wellness, recreational and social spaces, indoor pool and spa, gym and yoga studios, art and music rooms, theatre, sports café and business centre. Its vertical landscape culminates in a floating garden and rooftop infinity pool on the 40th floor, the highest in Noida. Ekanam is also designed for IGBC Green Building certification, incorporating water conservation, vertical
greenery and natural ventilation.
About Great Value Realty
Great Value Realty (GVR) is a diversified real estate development company with a focus across residential, commercial & logistics real estate and a growing interest in premium and luxury
developments. The company headquartered in Saket, Delhi, was established in 2008 and is led under the able leadership of Mr. Manoj Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director and Mr.
Payas Agarwal, Director. Its operations are concentrated across Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Delhi, with an emerging presence in Mumbai.
Since its debut with Great Value Mall in Aligarh in 2008 and its residential entry with Sharanam in Sector 107, Noida, in 2010, the company's portfolio has grown to include Anandam in Noida, Sanctuary 105 in Gurgaon and Casa Uday in New Delhi, among others. It is currently developing
Eternia and Highlife 1 & 2 in Greater Noida, the ultra-luxury Ekanam in Noida. Across these developments, Great Value Realty has more than 6 million sq. ft. of residential development
and 2 million sq. ft. of warehousing across Delhi-NCR. Under the capable guidance of Mr. Payas
Agarwal, the company has gone from one active project to six in the last two years.
Great Value Realty's mission is to bring global-standard amenities, infrastructure and
experiences to India, pairing international standards with a close understanding of the Indian market. Guided by a customer-first philosophy that begins with customer aspirations, changing
lifestyles and real demand for space, the company is evolving into a professionally run, institution-quality organisation, recognised for quality, innovation, strategic thinking and consistent execution
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