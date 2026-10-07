Award-Winning Veteran Documentary Sum Function Comes To San Diego International Film Festival

Film Directed by Marine Veteran Noah Currier Returns to Southern California, Where Part of the Documentary was Filmed at Camp Pendleton

- Director and Marine Corps Veteran Noah CurrierSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning documentary Sum Function will make its San Diego premiere with two screenings at the 25th San Diego International Film Festival, October 15 and 16 at AMC 14 at Westfield UTC in La Jolla.For director and Marine Corps veteran Noah Currier, bringing the film to Southern California is also a return to a significant part of his own story. Currier attended boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 2000 and was later stationed at nearby Camp Pendleton. In 2003, he deployed to Iraq with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion. Just three days after returning from deployment, Currier was injured in a motor vehicle accident that left him a quadriplegic at 21 years old. Years later, he returned to Camp Pendleton while filming Sum Function, with portions of the documentary shot on the base.Now, the finished film is coming back to the region.Sum Function follows members of the Oscar Mike Militia, the nation's only all-veteran wheelchair rugby team, as they navigate battles far beyond the court. Each athlete is impaired in all four limbs, but the film quickly moves beyond disability and sport into relationships, purpose, access, survival and what happens when people refuse to quit on one another.“This one feels personal,” said Currier.“Camp Pendleton was a huge part of my life. I served there, I was injured there, and years later we came back to film part of Sum Function there. To now bring the finished film back to Southern California and have the opportunity to share it with Marines, veterans and military families in this community means a lot.”Members of the Oscar Mike Militia featured in the film will also be on hand for a Q&A following the screening and for engagements with the local VA.The San Diego International Film Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 with its largest slate to date: 90 films from 22 countries, selected from a record 3,500 submissions. The six-day festival runs October 13–18 and includes independent films, documentaries, studio premieres, filmmaker events and industry programming.SCREENING INFORMATIONThursday, October 15 | 3:00 PMFriday, October 16 | 2:00 PMAMC 14 at Westfield UTCLa Jolla, CaliforniaTickets and additional screening information are available through the San Diego International Film Festival:Sum Function tickets and screening informationABOUT SUM FUNCTIONSum Function follows a group of teammates and friends, each living with impairments affecting all four limbs, as they confront personal battles that reach far beyond the wheelchair rugby court. Searching for purpose in the aftermath of tragedy, they face unexpected turns that test their survival, deepen their need for connection, and intensify their fight for access in a world not built for them.Directed by Noah Currier and Nick Cavalier, the 90-minute feature documentary has earned awards and recognition across the country during its 2026 film festival run.Sum Function official website:ABOUT OSCAR MIKE FOUNDATIONFounded by Marine Corps veteran Noah Currier, the Oscar Mike Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping injured veterans On-the-Move through adaptive sports, recreation and community. The Oscar Mike Militia, featured in Sum Function, is the nation's only all-veteran wheelchair rugby team.###

Erin Currier

Oscar Mike Foundation / Sum Function

+1 815-545-1590

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Award-Winning Veteran Documentary Sum Function Comes to San Diego International Film Festival News Provided By SRM Communications, LLC October 07, 2026, 04:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, U.S. Politics



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