Black Health Matters Fall Summit Returns To Charlotte, North Carolina For Third Year

BHM Fall 2026 Summit Value Proposition Flyer

Building a Healthier Charlotte Through Education, Prevention and Community Connection, While Offering Vital Health Screenings, and Trusted Resources

- Roslyn Y. DanielsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, October 17, Black Health Matters (BHM) is hosting an action-packed Fall Health Summit & Expo at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (3400 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216) from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST. The Fall Summit is a free, day-long event offering culturally relevant health information, expert panels, community resources, breakfast, lunch, and wellness giveaways. Our goal is to meet people where they are and help them take control of their health.Black Health Matters (BHM) is the nation's leading health and wellness platform for Black and Brown communities. Founded in 2012, BHM's mission is to inspire meaningful change through purpose-driven health initiatives for evidence-based disease management and wellness. As a result, BHM's vision is to be the leading resource for health and wellness for communities facing barriers to healthcare, and to create a transformative impact that prioritizes well-being and closes gaps in health outcomes. Health Summits are one of the ways we accomplish this goal.“We believe better health starts with access, education, and honest conversations. When people have the resources and knowledge to make informed decisions about their health, we all benefit,” said Roslyn Y. Daniels, CEO and Founder of Black Health Matters.The Fall 2026 Health Summit & Expo in Charlotte is a key stop on Black Health Matters' annual national tour, alongside Atlanta, Harlem, and a newly added Houston date for 2027. Since its launch in 2018, the tour has reached a massive audience, welcoming more than 12,000 in-person attendees and 60,000 virtual participants.BHM invites the Charlotte community to prioritize their wellness by joining this impactful day of education, empowerment, and action. Attendees will be joined by Model, Actress and Television Host Eva Marcille; Actor, Singer, and Dancer Sean Freeman; WBTV Reporter and Weekend Anchor Natisha Lance; Comedian, Actor, Writer, Director & Producer Akintunde; and Assistant Program Director & Midday Personality for 105.3 RnB Olympia D for this inspiring day of wellness with topics focused on nutrition, kidney disease, fitness, heart health, cancer, and more. From working out with the Guru of Abs (DaShaun Johnson) to free onsite screenings valued at over $1000, attendees can enjoy a mix of activities designed to help them check in on their health.“With changes to Charlotte's healthcare landscape affecting access to care, BHM is working to bring screenings, health education, and trusted resources directly into the community. Our goal is to empower residents to take proactive steps toward their health and wellness,” added Roslyn Young Daniels.Attendees will have the opportunity to gather expert advice on a wide range of vital health topics, including lung and prostate cancers, kidney and autoimmune diseases, dermatology, and fitness. The summit will also feature specialized insights into multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, ATTR amyloidosis, and the latest in clinical trials."October is a pivotal month for raising awareness about health literacy, holistic wellness, and avenues for addressing critical health conditions that impact communities in Charlotte. The Fall Summit is more than an event-it is a vital call to action, rooted in the belief that our community's health is our greatest wealth.Free Screenings Available:.A1C.Blood Pressure.BMI.Brain Health.Cholesterol.FeNO.Food Sensitivity.Glucose.HIV.Kidney Function.Liver Function.MGUS - Multiple Myeloma.Pregnancy.Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA).VisionFor more information about the BHM Fall Summit, contact Linette Roach (713-823-8185/...).Please see the flyer attached. People who are interested in attending can RSVP to attend in-person or virtually through the Black Health Matters website:

Linette F Roach

Black Health Matters

+1 713-823-8185

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Black Health Matters Fall Summit Returns to Charlotte, North Carolina for Third Year News Provided By Black Health Matters October 07, 2026, 04:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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