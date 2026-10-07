West Village Emergency Room Announces $1,000 Scholarship For Houston-Area High School Seniors

24/7 Emergency Room

Newest Emergency Room in town

West Village ER, a 24-hour emergency room in Houston, supports local students with a new scholarship for graduating high school seniors.

- Vivian NriaguHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- West Village Emergency Room Announces $1,000 Scholarship for West Houston-Area High School SeniorsWest Village ER, a 24-hour emergency room serving the Energy Corridor, Copperfield and West Houston, invests in local students through a new scholarship.West Village Emergency Room has announced the launch of the West Village ER Community Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship created to support a graduating high school senior from the West Houston community as they pursue college, university, trade school or another accredited post-secondary program.The scholarship is part of West Village ER's commitment to supporting the families and communities it serves throughout West Houston, the Energy Corridor, Copperfield and surrounding neighborhoods.“Being part of a community means more than being available when someone has an emergency,” said Dr. Vivian Nriagu, Medical Director of West Village Emergency Room.“It also means investing in the young people who will shape its future. We created this scholarship to recognize a local student and provide a little support as they take their next step.”Supporting Students Across West HoustonWest Village ER is sharing the scholarship opportunity with graduating seniors at high schools throughout its surrounding communities, including Cypress Ridge High School, Cypress Falls High School, Cypress-Fairbanks High School, Jersey Village High School, Langham Creek High School, Stratford High School, Westside High School, Memorial High School, Houston Christian High School, The Village School and Westchester Academy for International Studies.Eligible graduating seniors from participating area high schools are encouraged to apply.The scholarship is intentionally open to students pursuing a variety of paths after graduation, including four-year universities, community colleges, and accredited vocational or trade programs.Scholarship DetailsThe West Village ER Community Scholarship will award $1,000 to a graduating high school senior.Applicants will submit a 300–500 word essay responding to one of several prompts designed to give students an opportunity to share their experiences, perspectives and aspirations.Essay topics include:- A Challenge That Changed Me: Describe an experience that challenged you and what you learned from it.- One Change I Would Make: If you could change one thing about your school or community, what would it be and why?- Someone Who Shaped Me: Tell us about a person whose influence helped shape who you are today.- The Future I Want to Build: What impact do you hope to make through your education, career or community?Scholarship Amount: $1,000Application Deadline: April 1, 2027Recipient Notification: April 23, 2027Essay Length: 300–500 wordsSubmission Email:...Applicants should also provide their name, high school, expected graduation date, post-secondary plans and school counselor contact information.Investing in the Community Beyond Emergency CareWest Village Emergency Room provides 24-hour emergency care to adults and children in West Houston and surrounding communities. The scholarship program expands that community commitment beyond the walls of the emergency room by investing directly in a local student's future.“We see the families in our community every day,” Nriagu said.“This gives us an opportunity to meet them during a very different kind of moment-not an emergency, but the beginning of something exciting.”West Village ER plans to work directly with local high school counselors to distribute scholarship information and encourage eligible seniors to apply.About West Village Emergency RoomWest Village Emergency Room is a 24-hour emergency room serving West Houston, the Energy Corridor, Copperfield and surrounding communities. West Village ER provides physician-led emergency care for adults and children, including laboratory testing, diagnostic imaging, CT scans and treatment for a wide range of illnesses and injuries.West Village Emergency Room is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no appointment required.

uzoma nriagu

West Village Emergency Room

7347171229 ext.

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

West Village Emergency Room Announces $1,000 Scholarship for Houston-Area High School Seniors News Provided By West Village Emergency Room October 07, 2026, 04:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.