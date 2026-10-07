High End Kitchen Remodeling In Northern Virginia, Maryland And DC: Aksesuar Design Publishes 16 Dated Project Records

Scandinavian Warmth: The Eiche Bianco (White Oak) collection utilizes light wood grains and a minimalist island design to maximize natural light and open-plan flow.

Light filled living kitchen with island, lounge niche and tall storage wall.

Color Blocking: This design pairs the earthy, matte "Hennarot" (Henna Red) with the dark, structured grain of "Noce Marone" (Chestnut) for a bold, mid-century inspired look.

Matte elegance with brass edge and Anti-Fingerprint 2.0

Mid-century modern influence: The MANHATTAN Walnuss Havanna (Havana Walnut) finish paired with minimalist matte black handles.

Ten records in Northern Virginia, four in Maryland and two in Washington, DC, 12 of them kitchens. Each gives a location, a year and a project type.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a high end kitchen remodeling studio in Alexandria, Virginia, publishes dated records of its work, 16 of them in the Washington area: ten in Northern Virginia, four in Maryland and two in Washington, DC. Twelve of the 16 are kitchens. The studio says homeowners comparing kitchen remodelers should ask every firm for the same evidence.A remodeler's service map shows where the firm is willing to work. It does not show where the firm has worked. What should a project record show? Each record on the studio's project page gives a project number, the type of project, the location and the year. Many kitchen records also name the cabinet series, the finish and the cabinetry cost.The lines named in the kitchen records are by the German manufacturer Nolte. In Virginia they include a Manhattan kitchen in Volcanic Oak in Chantilly (2024) and a Neo Series kitchen in White Soft Lack in Arlington (2025). In Maryland they include a Manhattan Uni in Quartz Grey and a Neo LODGE in Blackened Oak, both in Bethesda (2025), and a Neo LEAF in Golden Oak in Potomac (2025). In Washington, DC they include an Artline in Stripe Wood Crema on Euclid Street (2025) and a Manhattan in Chalet Oak (2024).Kitchens are also recorded in Annandale, Virginia and Fort Washington, Maryland, both in 2025. The other four records are a bathroom, a closet, a whole home remodel and a custom home. By year, one record dates from 2023, two from 2024, seven from 2025 and six from 2026. The list includes work that is not finished: a custom home of nearly 10,000 square feet in McLean is recorded as in build.The studio suggests the same checks on any portfolio. Each project should be dated. The location should be named. The scope should be stated, so that a cabinet replacement is not presented as a full remodel. Photographs should be of the finished home, and renderings should be labeled as renderings."Anyone can put Bethesda on a service area page," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "Ask to see a kitchen they finished there, with a year on it, and ask what they would do differently in a house like yours."Most of the Washington area is fifteen to sixty minutes from the studio's Alexandria showroom. On a complete kitchen remodel, the team that designs the project also measures the home and installs the work, and the studio manages permit and approval requirements in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC. Its kitchens use custom German cabinetry, built to order for each project.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Inside Our Alexandria Showroom: High-End Kitchen, Bath & Closet Design & Remodeling

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

High End Kitchen Remodeling in Northern Virginia, Maryland and DC: Aksesuar Design Publishes 16 Dated Project Records News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 07, 2026, 04:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.