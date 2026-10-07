Hunting Season Is Here: Shearcomfort's Realtree And Kryptek® Camo Seat Covers Deliver Waterproof Protection

Shearcomfort car seat cover

Custom camo seat covers and truck seat covers are gaining attention as outdoor drivers look for vehicle-specific protection during hunting season and beyond

WA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As hunting season drives more truck and SUV owners into forests, fields, campsites, and backcountry roads, ShearComfort is spotlighting its Realtree Waterproof Camo Seat Covers and Kryptek Waterproof Camo Seat Covers as part of its broader range of truck seat covers designed for outdoor use. Established in 1983, the company manufactures custom seat covers in North America, serving customers across the US and Canada, with a focus on vehicle-specific fitment and protection from water, mud, debris, and heavy wear.The seasonal relevance of camo seat covers has expanded in recent years as hunting, fishing, overlanding, and other outdoor pursuits continue to drive demand for aftermarket vehicle accessories. For many drivers, hunting season places unique stress on interior surfaces, especially in trucks used to transport gear, pets, and wet or muddy clothing. For these drivers, seat covers serve as more than an appearance upgrade. They provide a practical barrier between demanding outdoor conditions and factory upholstery.ShearComfort's camouflage lineup includes licensed Realtree and Kryptekpatterns, available in custom configurations for a range of seat layouts depending on the vehicle. The products are designed around the vehicle's year, make, model, and seat configuration to provide a closer fit around modern seat contours and built-in features.“During hunting season, a truck interior becomes part of the gear system,” said a top company representative at ShearComfort.“Drivers are not just looking for appearance. They need seat covers that can stand up to rough elements and repeated use in the field.”The Realtree Waterproof Camo Seat Covers are built for heavy-duty use and intended to help defend original upholstery from spills, dirt, and abrasion. The KryptekWaterproof Camo Seat Covers are similarly positioned for rugged, all-weather conditions and include patterns such as Typhon, Highlander, Raid, and Skyfall. Both collections are aimed at drivers who want a camouflage look while also addressing practical concerns tied to outdoor travel and seasonal use.The company's emphasis on custom manufacturing reflects a broader trend within the aftermarket sector, where fit, durability, and material performance often matter as much as visual style. The company's seat covers are engineered for specific seat configurations, with a Perfect Fit Guarantee for the custom-fit covers, which may appeal to truck owners seeking a closer alternative to universal-fit products.The seat covers are also designed for drivers who use the same vehicle for work and recreation. Pickup owners often use the same vehicle for commuting, hauling tools, transporting animals, and weekend travel, increasing interest in products that combine water resistance, durability, and visual distinction. In that context, truck seat covers with camouflage patterns are increasingly being positioned as multi-purpose accessories rather than niche seasonal products.“Our customers often rely on one vehicle for everything, from weekday work routes to early morning hunting trips,” said the spokesperson for ShearComfort.“That is why demand continues to center on custom truck seat covers that provide durability, protection, and a design that reflects how the vehicle is used.”ShearComfort's camo offerings also speak to a broader shift in how consumers view vehicle interiors. Protective accessories are now frequently selected not only to preserve resale value, but also to extend the day-to-day usability of trucks exposed to changing weather, rough terrain, and frequent cleanup. For outdoor-oriented drivers, that has helped position camouflage seat covers as providing both practical interior protection and a distinctive look.With more than four decades in the seat cover category, ShearComfort continues to build its brand around custom-fit interior protection. As hunting season gets underway, the company's Realtree and Krypteklines give outdoor drivers options designed for demanding conditions and vehicle-specific fitment.For more information on ShearComfort's Realtree and KryptekCamo Seat Covers, visit their official website or contact their customer service department directly at (800) 663-7750.

The ShearComfort Team

ShearComfort Seat Covers Ltd.

+1 800-663-7750

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Hunting Season Is Here: ShearComfort's Realtree and Kryptek® Camo Seat Covers Deliver Waterproof Protection News Provided By Bliss Drive Media, LLC October 07, 2026, 04:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



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